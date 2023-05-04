The Philadelphia Eagles decision to draft players from the Georgia Bulldogs is far from a coincidence, NFL reporter Albert Breer has claimed.

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have all the pieces in place to become serial contenders in the National Football League over the next few years. On offense, they have their franchise quarterback in place with Jalen Hurts (now locked in for a long time after his new deal), plenty of playmakers and a steady offensive line on one side of the ball that was #2 in both yards and points.

Whilst on defense they have a very talented defensive line anchored by Fletcher Cox, a linebacking group led by 2nd-team All-Pro outside linebacker Haason Reddick and a secondary led by 2nd-team All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry that ranked 8th in points allowed and 3rd in yards.

Now that defensive group appears to be getting even stronger as they have added players with winning mentalities in the form of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo, all of which played their college football at the University of Georgia, the back-to-back College Football Playoff champions in moves that got a lot of people paying attention:

And according to Albert Breer, these moves aren’t just a series of coincidences.

Philadelphia Eagles putting certain plans in place

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer revealed exactly why the Eagles have been drafting in bulk from National Championship-winning teams, and noted that it’s something they have been doing very deliberately and with good reason:

DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson, coming from Alabama’s 2020 title team, are clear hits. Jordan Davis, an alumnus of the historic ’21 Georgia defense, is trending that way, too, while the jury’s still out on Nakobe Dean, and obviously the three guys from this year’s repeat champs (Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo).

Someone, by the way, pointed out to me that Philly GM Howie Roseman has a tendency to take guys in clusters from college programs he likes, so I looked it up, and that’s true—in six of the last seven drafts, he’s taken multiple players from a single school.

It’s kind of funny to see that, of course, but it’s also actually functional. You’ll see teams doing this sort of thing when they either have a connection to coaches in a college program, or a strong relationship with a staff in general, because in those cases they’ll trust the information they’re getting from those places. Which is an important element to the draft process.

Will the winning mentality make its way onto the Philadelphia Eagles' side?

It certainly is no coincidence that over the past three years as the team have drafted players from winning college programs like Alabama and Georgia, the Eagles have been making some steady progress, going from 4 wins in 2020 to 9 wins in 2021 and 14 wins last year, and whilst there are a lot of factors in play, you have to imagine that having players come in with the championship-winning mentality will be a huge help.

It does seem like a pretty obvious blueprint to follow, but perhaps now it will start a trend of other teams wanting to do exactly the same, and consider the college that the player went to instead of just their talent, and use that as the deciding factor if the two players are relatively similar in ability.