The Philadelphia Eagles might want to hold off on handing quarterback Jalen Hurts a new contract just yet, Colin Cowherd has claimed.

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly took a major step forward this season under head coach Nick Sirianni, going from 4 wins in 2020 to 9 wins in 2021 to 14 wins in 2022 and an appearance in the Super Bowl where, although they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, can still feel proud of what they accomplished this season.

A large part of their step forward was down to the step forward that quarterback Jalen Hurts took, who had something of a breakout year during his third season in the league, as he improved his pass completion rate, yards per game, passes thrown for touchdowns, passes thrown for interceptions, yards per game and quarterback rating (stats via Pro Football Reference).

Not only was he a presence in the passing game, but his legs also caused the opposition some trouble too, so much so that the league almost took measures to stop him and any other team from using the same tactics in the future. The problem is though, that success is going to cost the Eagles as an organisation, as now they are in the window of having to pay him.

Some reports are suggesting that the two sides want to get a deal done, but given the way contracts for quarterbacks have gone, when that agreement comes, after the year that he has just had, it isn’t going to be cheap for the Eagles to get him to put pen to paper.

And that worries Colin Cowherd.

Could the Philadelphia Eagles start to hurt when they pay Jalen?

Speaking on The Herd, the FOX broadcaster pointed out that whilst he likes Hurts as a quarterback, he still had a lot of concerns when it comes to the quarterback’s game and how that will impact his body, whilst also stating that there isn’t a big enough sample size for the Eagles to justify paying him this early in his career.

Video: Colin Cowherd raises concerns about the Philadelphia Eagles paying Jalen Hurts:

Would a new contract hurt or hinder the Philadelphia Eagles?

Cowherd does raise some good points when it comes to Hurts, especially with the comparisons made to the other quarterbacks around the league, so you can understand why some might be eager to pay him based on those factors, but this goes beyond just that for the Eagles.

They need to make sure they can get in ahead of the game with other star quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert who are also in line for contracts soon, and they don’t want to have to pay more than what those guys end up getting, they’d rather ‘set the market’ and then let the rest of the league try to beat it.

For them they have faith that Hurts will take a step forward, and that they’d rather do it now than have to pay an extra $50m or so at this point next season.