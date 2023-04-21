Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has dropped a pretty huge hint on how he expects the team to operate with quarterback Jalen Hurts after his new deal.

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly took a major step forward this season under head coach Nick Sirianni, going from 4 wins in 2020 to 9 wins in 2021 to 14 wins in 2022 and an appearance in the Super Bowl, enough to make you think that they are heading in the right direction and have all the pieces of a team that could be contenders for a few years.

A large part of their step forward was down to the progress that quarterback Jalen Hurts went through, as he had a breakout year during his third season in the league and his second as the team’s established starter. He improved his pass completion rate, yards per game, passes thrown for touchdowns, passes thrown for interceptions, yards per game and quarterback rating (stats via Pro Football Reference).

And the Eagles wanted to make sure that they locked him in whilst they could and before his numbers got even better (which would have caused them to fork out a little bit more), by signing him to a new contract that will see him earn as much as $255m over the next five years with $179.3m of it guaranteed.

But now that he is the main guy on the team and the team’s driving force, you might think that the Eagles would want to take some precautions with him, making sure that they get their money’s worth and don’t end up giving up all that to someone who won’t be around for much of the season.

According to Sirianni though, that won’t be the case.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t be taken out of harms way

A large part of Hurts’ success last year was down to the use of his legs, most notably the ‘tush push’ that the league came very close to outlawing (which whilst the league says wasn’t ‘aesthetically pleasing’, does have some safety risks attached to it when you have that much pressure put on a quarterback’s back).

But the Eagles aren’t set to care about those sorts of risks moving forward, as Sirianni told reporters this week:

We didn't pay him more to do less. ...We still think about how to protect him because that's our job to protect our quarterback. But Jalen does a lot of things really well and we want to utilize the skills that he has.

Philadelphia Eagles running the risk of ruining a good thing

At the end of the day this all comes down to a balancing act. The Eagles want Hurts to be their man for a long time, but at the same time they probably can’t afford to put him in too many more risky situations or they risk losing out on him altogether, much in the same way Cam Newton wasn’t the same once injuries took their toll on him.

So it might well be that they pull off those plays, but just on a less frequent basis and try to find alternative methods to getting the ball past the marker on first down.