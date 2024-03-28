Highlights The Eagles have already seen changes to their roster after last year's collapse.

Philadelphia should consider targeting Patrick Surtain, Marcus Epps, and Cesar Ruiz.

The Eagles should consider trading Josh Sweat and Darius Slay.

During the 2022 NFL season, it felt like the Philadelphia Eagles were unstoppable. They were dominant throughout the regular season, and marched through the playoffs with ease. Philadelphia came up short in the Super Bowl that year, but the Eagles seemed prime for a long window of contention.

They started last season with that same fire, leading the NFC halfway through the 2023 campaign. Then, the team suddenly collapsed. Philadelphia lost six of their last seven games, including a blowout loss to Tampa Bay at home in the Wild Card round.

Then, legendary center Jason Kelce retired, followed by perennial Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox, who was the long-time heart of the defense, hanging up his cleats as well. After their ugly showing in 2023 and the subsequent retirements of their two longest-tenured players, the Eagles now find themselves looking for a way to get back to the 2022 version of themselves.

Eagles' 2024 Draft Picks Round Pick # 1 22 2 50 2 53 4 120 5 161 5 171 5 172 6 210

The Eagles aren't in a bad situation, though. As of this writing, they have the fourth-most cap space in the entire league, around $31.5 million to be exact. Philadelphia also has a decent number of draft picks as well, with three selections within the first 53 picks and three fifth-round selections to boot.

With all of those assets, they can afford to make a foray into the trade market this offseason.

Top Philadelphia Eagles Trade Targets

Eagles need help in the secondary and at center, where they lost a franchise icon

Again, the Eagles are actually in a pretty good spot. They've got more cap space than most of the league, and with some quality draft picks, they can afford to give away some assets in return for some win-now talent. Some of these players would likely require a lot of compensation. The Eagles are in win-now mode, though, and should be willing to make a splash to improve their chances at a championship.

Philadelphia Eagles' Top Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Current Cap Hit Patrick Surtain CB Denver Broncos $6,669,952 Marcus Epps S Las Vegas Raiders $7,292,500 Cesar Ruiz C New Orleans Saints $4,450,000

Philadelphia has a couple of holes on the roster. One of their biggest needs is in the secondary, which was one of the biggest reasons for their late-season collapse last year. They also need to replace Jason Kelce, who'd led the offensive line for as long as many Eagles fans can remember.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



This would be a massive move to make, but it would immediately transform a defense that badly needs it. The Eagles feel the same way, as Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported back in November that the Eagles and Broncos had conversations regarding a possible trade of Surtain at last year's trade deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It was almost surprising how porous Philly's pass defense was in 2023. They allowed the most passing 1st downs in the league (222) and were also bottom five in pass yards (4,296, 31st), pass TDs (35, 31st), and passer rating (97.6, 29th) allowed. They were bottom 10 in interceptions (9, T-25th) and sack rate (6.2, 24th) as well.

Surtain, who is the son of a former two-time NFL All-Pro, is arguably one of, if not the best, cornerbacks in the league. Philadelphia also picked up former Broncos' defensive backs coach Christian Parker, so there would be some familiarity for Surtain coming over. Denver is beginning a rebuild, and the amount of draft capital they would receive in exchange for Surtain could really help kick the post-Russell Wilson era.

This would obviously cost a ton of assets for the Eagles. Acquiring Surtain, who is still only 23 and has already amassed two Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro distinction in three years in the league, would certainly cost their first rounder in 2024, plus multiple other picks packaged along with it.

Philadelphia would be landing one of the best young defenders in football, though, and their aging secondary would be quickly flipped from a weakness to a strength.

Marcus Epps, S, Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

This is a name that the Eagles are very familiar with. Marcus Epps spent three and a half years in Philadelphia from 2019-2022, playing in 47 total games and missing only two during his time there. Epps was then signed by the Las Vegas Raiders prior to last season.

In Vegas, Epps played very well. He isn't a flashy player, but he plays with a physicality that is hard to come by in today's NFL. Epps is a good tackler, and he's decent in coverage. Most importantly, he's reliable and can stay on the field. Epps was a part of a dominant end to the 2023 season for the Raiders defense during which they gave up just 75 points (second-fewest over that span) and 1,500 yards (seventh) over the final five weeks.

On the flip side, during Philadelphia's 1-6 collapse, their secondary was porous. At that time, they would have loved to have Epps back there, especially now that 2023 trade deadline acquisition Kevin Byard has departed after just a half season in Philly.

Epps is still only 28 years old, has a small cap-hit, and only one year left on his deal, so acquiring him would not be a significant investment at all. Adding an old, reliable face to their secondary could be a great move.

Cesar Ruiz, C, New Orleans Saints

Photo courtesy of Michael C Herbert / New Orleans Saints

The Eagles haven't had to worry about the center position for quite some time now. However, with the retirement of Jason Kelce, they do now. This position is of uber-importance to Philadelphia, who mastered the "Tush Push" largely due to Kelce's efforts.

While they've got a couple of intriguing in-house Kelce replacements, Cesar Ruiz is a good place to start outside the building.

Ruiz is one of the most underrated players in the entire league, and has emerged as one of the better centers in recent years. He's started 47 games over the last three years and is one of those linemen that doesn't get noticed much, which is a compliment. Ruiz gave up just five sacks in 1,050 snaps last season and was also flagged just twice.

Ruiz could be a little better in the run game, but he's very strong, and elite in pass-blocking. Ruiz recently signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Saints, but his cap hit for 2024 will be just shy of $4.5 million. He would likely cost an upper-mid round pick, but would be a very valuable investment to give stability to Philadelphia's offensive line.

A couple of veteran pass-rushers could be headed out the door

As Uber's latest ad campaign has hammered into our collective brains: in order to get something, you have to give something up, and these two candidates could serve that purpose for the Eagles. The team has seen a lot of changes across their roster this offseason, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Something had to change after their brutal end to the 2023 campaign, and general manager Howie Roseman finding this pair of pass rushers a change of scenery might be required to achieve that change.

Josh Sweat, Edge

Josh Sweat has found himself in trade conversations recently, and is entering the final year of his rookie contract with Philadelphia. Sweat has totaled an impressive stat line over his young career, with 196 tackles, 45 TFLs, 35 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in 88 games.

However, Sweat saw his production fell off pretty significantly in 2023, which could be a reason why the Eagles are looking to move on. At just 26 years old and with a proven track record, however, he could certainly rediscover his form with another team. While Sweat's production was down, he was still getting after the passer, however, as he bumped his QB pressures up from 27 to 37.

Sweat 2022 vs. 2023 Stats Category 2022 2023 Tackles 48 43 Sacks 11.0 6.5 TFLs 15 7 QB Hits 23 23 QB Pressures 27 37

It's unclear whether teams are reaching out to inquire about Sweat, or if the Eagles are specifically looking to move him. The Eagles seem keen to shake up their defense with guru Vic Fangio coming in to serve as defensive coordinator, as they've already done during this offseason.

Sweat has been a quality starter during his career, and could net Philadelphia a quality starter at a different position, or some mid-round draft capital in return.

Darius Slay, CB

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The six-time Pro Bowler has been the stalwart of the Eagles' defense for the last four seasons, but Darius Slay is 33 years old and not getting any younger. There are an abundance of young, talented cornerbacks available on the market -- Greg Newsome II, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Surtain II -- that Philadelphia should be focused on snagging to replace Slay with.

Darius Slay 2023 Stats Stat Slay Games Played 12 INTs 2 Total Tackles 58 Passes Defended 15 Rating when Targeted 80.2

Slay was banged up down the stretch in 2023, and it might be the best-case scnerio for Philadelphia to at least get some return for the veteran cornerback, or else he could be a major cap casualty in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.