Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is being tipped to have a breakout year after something of a slow start to his life in the NFL, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has claimed.

Nakobe Dean entered the NFL in a very understated way. Whilst he was a member of the Georgia Bulldogs team that some considered to be the best ever in the sport and played a major role in its success with 72 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 2 interceptions (via Sports Reference), an injury that he sustained before the NFL combine meant that he was somewhat limited in what he could do in front of scouts.

As a result, he slid down the pecking order during the draft, with the Philadelphia Eagles eventually being the ones to pick him up in the 3rd round, where they decided to take things slowly given his injury status, keeping him predominantly to special teams for his rookie season, only appearing in 3% of the defensive snaps.

However, his responsibilities are set to increase ten-fold this year, as after the losses of T.J. Edwards to the Chicago Bears and Kyzir White to the Arizona Cardinals, he is likely going to be promoted to starter as the Eagles look to fill out the roster. But according to Mike Garafolo, his responsibilities, and his performance are going to be much more than that of a regular starter.

Philadelphia Eagles set to lean heavily on Nakobe Dean heading into 2023?

Speaking on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football as part of a segment where they discussed second-year players who are set for a breakout, Garafolo believed that Dean would be that guy, noting that he’ll also likely have to take on the role of play-caller on the team as well:

This was easy, immediately in my mind I drew a red circle around this guy, no, a green circle, a green dot, I'm going to get to that in a second. It's Nakobe Dean, the Eagles linebacker. This is traditionally a position that the Eagles don't spend a lot of money on. So when a couple of veterans left this offseason, Dean, who did not play much, played a bunch on special teams, but did not play much on defense in his rookie season was thrust into this role.

That green dot I'm talking about is going to be on his helmet. He's going to be the captain of the defense from the standpoint of calling plays. He's going to have to be more vocal, he's going to have to play a lot more. He's had a great spring from what I gather, any of those physical concerns coming into the draft the Eagles still don't seem to have them.

Can Nakobe Dean make the step-up for the Eagles?

It certainly seems like something of a natural progression for Dean this year, take a year to get over his injury concerns but still learn the ropes, and then get promoted to the starting defense, however asking him to take over play calling and lead the defense is certainly a big step to take.

There’s no doubt that he has the talent to make it at this level, assuming his injury hasn’t taken too much away from him, but asking him to take on that extra role in his first season as a starter could well be what makes or breaks him, and you just have to hope he doesn’t get overwhelmed with the extra task, otherwise Garafolo’s prediction isn’t going to come true.