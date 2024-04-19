Highlights The Eagles had one of the best offseasons this year, securing star pickups on both offense and defense.

Philly boasts top-paid players for various positions, indicating a strong roster for 2024.

With high expectations and solid offseason moves, the Eagles are poised for a Super Bowl run in 2024.

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed into the NFL Draft with high hopes after managing one of the best offseasons of any team in the NFL so far this year.

The Eagles highlighted their offseason with Pro Bowl pickups on both sides of the ball, signing RB Saquon Barkley and LB Devin White to bolster each unit.

Philadelphia went on a true shopping spree this offseason, not only in the free agent market, but within their roster. The Eagles retained a number of key contributors to secure their roster for the long-term. Going into 2024, Philly has eight players ranked in the top five at their respective positions in terms of AAV (average annual value):

4th highest-paid QB, Jalen Hurts

4th highest-paid RB, Saquon Barkley

4th highest-paid WR, DeVonta Smith

4th highest-paid WR, A.J. Brown

5th highest-paid TE, Dallas Goedert

4th highest-paid OT, Jordan Mailata

5th highest-paid OT, Lane Johnson

Highest-paid OG, Landon Dickerson

Wily general manager Howie Roseman's willingness to spend could prove to be a critical move for a team looking to get back to the Super Bowl in 2024 after a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign.

How Philadelphia can avoid another late-season collapse

The Eagles started 10-1 and somehow didn’t win the NFC East

Philly looked like one of the best teams in the NFL entering the final six weeks of the season, winning 10 of their first 11 games and looking primed to return to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia’s season-long struggles came to a head during their final six-game stretch, as the Eagles went just 1-5 in their last six contests and lost their first place position in the NFC East, ultimately sacrificing the division title to the Dallas Cowboys, who finished 12-5.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the 47 teams that have won at least 10 of their first 11 regular season games since the 16-game season was instituted in 1978, the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are one of just two teams to finish with fewer than 12 wins (1986 Jets). They were also the only two squads not to at least win their division after such a start.

Philadelphia's offense lacked a consistent rushing attack, rushing for 170+ five times but also failing to hit 100 in six others. Meanwhile, their defense looked like a shell of the 2022 unit that let up 20.2 points per game, good enough for eighth in the NFL, and nearly set a new NFL record, with 70 sacks.

The Eagles felt the impact of losing both coordinators after their Super Bowl run, but will look to return to form with new coordinators going into the 2024 season. QB Jalen Hurts recently spoke about how tough it is to develop as a player when there's no consistency in the coordinator role (all 32 NFL teams have made an OC change since the 2022 offseason), though he is looking to embrace new OC Kellen Moore's system.

Eagles Offseason Additions Player Age Position Devin White 26 LB C.J. Gardner Johnson 26 DB Will Grier 29 QB Saquon Barkley 27 RB DeVante Parker 31 WR Zach Baun 27 LB Matt Hennessy 26 OG Bryce Huff 26 DE Devante Parker 31 WR Oren Burks 29 LB C.J. Uzomah 31 TE

Along with working on their coaching staff, the Eagles overhauled their roster this offseason, adding difference makers on both sides of the ball to ensure they won’t recreate their late-season collapse from 2023. Additions like Barkley, White, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Bryce Huff could help the Eagles return to the Super Bowl in 2024.

Is It Super Bowl Or Bust For the Eagles in 2024?

The team’s spending habits certainly make it seem that way

Ultimately, it is Super Bowl or bust for Philly in 2024, especially considering the team’s ability to muster a 10-1 record with new coordinators on both sides of the ball in 11 games to start the 2023 season, despite lacking the explosiveness their offense saw in 2022.

While they did lose a couple of franchise cornerstones to retirement in future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce and NFL 2010s All-Decade team member Fletcher Cox, they added more than they lost.

With Barkley now in tow, a pair of $25 million receivers, and two newly-extended elite offensive linemen, the Eagles will go into 2024 with one of the best offenses in the NFL, featuring Pro Bowl-caliber players at each level of their offense. Philadelphia's defense will also look for a return to form next year after key additions in free agency.

The Eagles certainly have hefty expectations going into the new year: they have the talent on both sides of the ball and the coaches in place to capitalize on the big-time moves they made in the offseason. With the Eagles set up beautifully after a strong offeseason, a Super Bowl isn't a big stretch for Philly in 2024.

Going into 2024, the Eagles boast one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the NFL and a return to the pinnacle could be in the cards for a team expected to run away with the NFC East next season. Their top NFC East challengers, the Cowboys, have managed a lackluster offseason, to say the least.

With a dearth of talent and questions around the contracts of Dallas' stars going into the campaign, Philadelphia could be set up for a division title and a home playoff game in 2024 to help their chances of a potential Super Bowl run.

