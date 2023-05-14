Taylor Swift firmly pledged her support for the Philadelphia Eagles during her show in Philly last night as she settled a ‘debate’ that some people have had about her music.

Pop star Taylor Swift is quite possibly the biggest name in the music industry right now. The fiasco over the handling of her current ‘Eras’ Tour generated so much controversy that is forced a debate in the United States Congress, with sold-out shows everywhere she has performed over the country so far, with plenty more dates still to go.

And of course she hasn’t been short of stories off the stage as well during this tour as it has coincided with her latest split from one of her many lovers in the form of Joe Alywn which were quickly followed up by rumours she was dating Formula One star Fernando Alonso.

However, whilst there mighty be plenty of controversy surrounding her in many parts of her life, she was able to put to bed one strand of it during her show in Philadelphia on the latest leg of the tour.

Taylor Swift leaves the Philadelphia crowd happy

In one of her songs ‘Gold Rush’ there is one set of lyrics that has caused a little bit of talk among Taylor’s fans (more commonly known as ‘Swifties’), and it’s these:

What must it be like to grow up that beautiful? With your hair falling into place like dominoes I see me padding across your wooden floors. With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.

The question coming off the back of that is whether or not that was referring to the band The Eagles (a band that many artists will likely have take inspiration from), or the Philadelphia Eagles (her closest NFL team given she grew up in Reading on the outskirts of the city).

To many Eagles’ fans delight, she confirmed that is was in fact Nick Sirianni’s team.

Video: Taylor Swift declares her support for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Now that’s been put to bed, and given Swift’s start power tight now, you imagine that the Eagles are going to want to jump all over the publicity that they can get from her. Perhaps get her to sing the national anthem before a game, or make her sing a more updated version of the Eagles’ fight song ‘Fly Eagles Fly’.

And at least Eagles fans can pick themselves up a little bit from their Super Bowl loss knowing that one of the world’s biggest musicians is on their side.