The Philadelphia Eagles need to go and target free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency, Maurice Jones-Drew believes.

The Philadelphia Eagles this past season had all the pieces that you could need in order to turn yourself into a dynasty in the National Football League. They had their franchise quarterback in place with Jalen Hurts, plenty of playmakers and a steady offensive line on one side of the ball that was #2 in both yards and points.

Whilst on defense they had a very talented defensive line anchored by Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, a linebacking group led by 2nd-team All-Pro outside linebacker Haason Reddick and a secondary led by 2nd-team All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry that ranked 8th in points allowed and 3rd in yards.

However, as is the case with any team that has a bit of success, there are plenty of players that will be wanted by other teams, and once they hit free agency, they’ll be ripe for the picking and the Eagles have suffered badly with that problem this offseason, with a number of key players on defence moving on to other teams around the league.

One notable departure has been linebacker T.J. Edwards who has since signed for the Chicago Bears, who gave the Eagles 159 total tackles (49 more than the man in 2nd place on the team), 10 of which were for loss and 5 quarterback hits this past season.

And former NFL player Maurice Jones-Drew believes he knows exactly who the Eagles need to replace him with.

Time for a former Seahawk to become an Eagle?

Speaking on the NFL Network, the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back believes that former All-Pro Bobby Wagner, who is now a free agent after a season with the Los Angeles Rams, would be the ‘perfect’ man to fit into the middle of the linebacking group, noting not only his ability for right now, but also how he can help set the standard for any young players coming through.

Video: Maurice Jones-Drew proposes Bobby Wagner to sign for the Philadelphia Eagles:

The perfect piece to fit into the Philly puzzle?

Wagner is certainly the ideal replacement for Edwards, with Wagner racking up 140 tackles last season, 10 of which were for loss as well as 6 sacks, showing that at age 32 he can still get it done in both the run game and the passing game as he was voted to the league’s 2nd-team All-Pro team.

But the Eagles are going to gave to be quick if they want to bring him on board, because there are reports out there that both the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks have shown an interest in him this offseason, and there probably will be more in the coming days and weeks.