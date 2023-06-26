Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has once again managed to impress with his displays away from the gridiron thanks to an incredible performance this past weekend on the athletics track.

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are a team who like to do things their own way, without much of a regard for what other people might think about them. Take the NFL Draft for instance, where rather than spreading their portfolio of players out amongst multiple colleges, they seem to have developed a love affair for the University of Georgia, picking up multiple players from that college over the years.

When they’re not looking at players from Athens, they have also looked outside the box for where to pick up their talent, with the best example being Devon Allen, a track star who has been blowing people away with his performances over the past year.

Last year he posted the third-fastest time in history as he took gold in the 110m hurdles at the New York Grand Prix, and this weekend he’s managed to pull off another remarkable accomplishment.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Devon Allen continues to put up big numbers on the track

This past weekend, once again at the New York Grand Prix, he managed to put up a time of 13:04 seconds, which was just fractionally behind the winning time of 13:01, but was still the fourth-fastest time that anyone has put up in the discipline this year.

Speaking to NBC afterward (quoted by NFL.com), Allen addressed his future, suggesting that he still intends to make it in both sports, although it certainly isn’t easy for him:

It's going well. Balancing both is difficult, but I'm having a lot of fun as long as I can stay healthy. Get to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at. So, we're ready to go.

Time for the Philadelphia Eagles to unleash Devon Allen?

Allen has yet to play a snap in the regular season for the Eagles, either on defense or special teams, but he has shown that he has some promise to his game with his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason last year.

And whilst there are undoubtedly some fast guys in the NFL, there can’t be many that will be able to keep up with him if you give him the right route. So if the Eagles want to take that next step and win the Super Bowl, he could, and really should, be their secret weapon.