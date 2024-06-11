Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers will aim to add a star to support Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia holds two picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Their targets should include guard Ja'Kobe Walter and forward Nikola Đurišić.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a disappointing season full of injuries. After trading away a disgruntled James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers at the start of the year, many wondered if Philadelphia could still compete in the East. The answer was yes. Midway through the season, the Sixers looked like they were going to be the Boston Celtics ' biggest threat in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia was playing great basketball and Joel Embiid was playing his way to winning MVP in back-to-back seasons. Everything changed in February though, when Embiid suffered a meniscus injury that required surgery. With the injury, the Sixers' season quickly derailed, causing them to end the regular season seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, forcing them to play the Miami Heat in the Play-In game.

Philadelphia beat Miami, thanks to the return of Embiid, advancing to face the New York Knicks in the first round. In a series where Embiid played well, despite playing through injury, the 76ers were eliminated by the Knicks in six games, marking the seventh straight season where Philadelphia failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Philadelphia enters this offseason with a ton of cap space, thanks to the expiring contract of Tobias Harris , to possibly go out and sign another star to pair alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers have reportedly been interested in signing either LeBron James or Paul George , while also possibly trading for Jimmy Butler . If the Sixers add another star and build a solid bench, they will be back at the top of the Eastern Conference standings once again next season.

The Sixers also hold two selections in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft: #16 and #41. They would have another second-round selection, but they forfeited that pick due to violating the NBA's tampering rules last offseason. With only three players on the roster entering the draft, the Sixers could look to trade the picks or select players that could round out their bench.

Here are the players that the 76ers should target.

16th Overall Pick: Ja'Kobe Walter (SG/SF, Baylor)

6-4 three-and-D guard

Ja'Kobe Walter would be a perfect guard to come off of the bench for the 76ers. Walter is a prototypical three-and-D player who is still developing. The 19-year-old saw a lot of time as a shooting guard last season at Baylor, but the 6-4 guard also played small forward when they elected to go small. He averaged 14.5 points while shooting 34.1 percent from three-point range in 35 games last season. He is also a solid defender who can defend both wing positions.

Ja'Kobe Walter Stats 2023-24 G 35 PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 SPG 1.1 FG% 37.6% 3PT% 34.1%

Walter will have to continue to develop as he lacks creating his own shots and is not the best playmaker. With his solid defense and three-point shooting, the 19-year-old can make an impact on the Sixers roster next season while still developing into a better player. He would more than likely come off of the bench next season in Philadelphia, but he should still see a good number of minutes even if the Sixers round out their bench in free agency.

41st Overall Pick: Nikola Djurisic (PF, Mega MIS)

Another potential European star?

Nikola Djurisic may just be the steal of the draft. The 6-7 forward has been great overseas. The Serbian big man plays for the Mega MIS of the ABA League, the same team that produced three-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic , and where projected lottery pick, Nikola Topic, began his professional career. Djurisic has not just impressed overseas but also at the NBA Draft combine. He scored 16 points in 20 minutes during his final scrimmage at the combine and displayed his ability to create space and set himself up for open shots.

Nikola Djurisic Stats 2023-24 G 26 PPG 14.4 RPG 2.7 APG 3.4 SPG 1.0 FG% 45.4% 3PT% 33.0%

Djurisic averaged 14.5 points and 3.4 assists in 26 games in the ABA last season. The 20-year-old also shot 45.4% from the field and 33.0 percent from three. He has sneaky athleticism and is a great playmaker and shooter, something that would be perfect for the 76ers off of the bench. While Djurisic continues to develop his game, he can only get better and could possibly become another great European player in the NBA.

With the Philadelphia 76ers looking to build an entirely new team around Embiid and Maxey this offseason, it all starts with the NBA Draft. With them selecting Walter and Djurisic, they would add depth to their bench along with other players that they end up signing in free agency. With a revamped bench, the Sixers could also sign an All-Star in free agency, making them one of the teams to beat once again in the East.