Highlights Tyrese Maxey is expected to re-sign with the 76ers on a five year, $205 million deal.

Maxey's breakout season included clutch performances in the playoffs.

The Sixers will be a top free agent destination thanks to their $82 million in cap space.

It is no secret that Joel Embiid is the leader of the Philadelphia 76ers on the court, but last season saw the breakout of young sensation Tyrese Maxey. The homegrown talent proved his worth on the court last season, specifically in the playoffs, and now appears to be staying in the City of Brotherly Love long-term.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Maxey is expected to re-sign with the Sixers on a five-year, $205 million contract. That averages out to an estimated annual value of $41 million per year. That would lock up the 24-year-old shooting guard for the next five seasons, cementing his place on their court.

Cap Space Galore

The 76ers are able to re-sign Maxey thanks to their $82 million in cap space

The 76ers are able to offer this huge contract to Maxey thanks to their abundance of cap space. After Embiid, whom the team has under contract for $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season, Philadelphia’s next biggest contract is for Paul Reed, who is under contract for just $7.7 million for next season.

After that, the Sixers possess $82 million in cap space, which is among the most of any team in the NBA. They have made it clear that their intention is to compete in 2025, after a short 2024 playoff campaign that saw them get bounced in the opening round by the New York Knicks.

Their abundance of cap space will make the 76ers a prime destination for free agents this offseason. They will have plenty of money to play with, and while the offer to Maxey has not yet been officially announced, insiders have indicated that the deal is likely imminent.

Maxey in the Clutch

Maxey’s breakout season will earn him a huge payday

Maxey made his debut for the 76ers in the 2020-21 season, but it was last season when he made his name and presence known. He averaged nearly 26 points per game in the regular season, along with 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He shot 45 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range.

Tyrese Maxey – 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PTS 25.9 29.8 REB 3.7 5.2 AST 6.2 6.8 FG% 45.0 47.8 3PT% 37.3 40.0

But it would be in the postseason where Maxey would shine bright, proving he is playoff caliber. In the 76ers’ series against the Knicks, Maxey averaged nearly 30 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

Maxey’s heroics included a huge 46-point game in Game 5, where he nailed a game-tying four-point play at the end of regulation that allowed the Sixers to eventually win the game in overtime, and allowed the series to be extended, giving the 76ers life.

They would ultimately lose Game 6 and the series, but Maxey proved his worth in that series and the entire season, by coming up clutch time and time again. It is for those reasons that the Sixers will seek to lock him up long-term.