Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers have cap flexibility to remodel the team & add a third star.

Top priorities include retaining All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and adding a max player.

Potential targets include Paul George, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, or Brandon Ingram for a Big 3 with Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers have never made it further than the second round of the NBA Playoffs during the Joel Embiid era in the City of Brotherly Love. That is something they have an opportunity to finally change for this upcoming season.

The 76ers are finally free from the atrocious Tobias Harris contract and have cap and roster flexibility for the first time in a long time. In fact, they have so much cap flexibility that they can completely remodel the team, should they choose to.

Philadelphia is projected to have about $55.5 million in cap space. This should leave the door open for some major additions to the team along with using their existing bird rights to retain some of their own key free agents.

Priority number one of the 76ers' offseason will be bringing back restricted free agent Tyrese Maxey. Past that, all the chatter leading up to this offseason has made it clear that priority number two will be to add a third star to join him and Embiid on the Sixers.

Keith Pompey, of The Philadelphia Inquirer, reports that the team has zeroed in on the players they would want to see filling that max player slot.

The list of players for the Sixers remains consistent with everything that has circulated about the team's offseason plans to this point. Although, LeBron James is a relatively newer name emerging among the bunch.

A Big 3 In Philadelphia

The Sixers are doing everything in their power to secure a title with Embiid at the helm

The Big 3 formula hasn't been a successful one in delivering an NBA championship for some time now. The last time that a clear-cut superteam won the title was the Golden State Warriors, back in 2018. Nonetheless, the Sixers are looking poised to try it.

Sixers' Free Agency Targets Comparison Category James George Butler Ingram PPG 25.7 22.6 20.8 20.8 RPG 7.3 5.2 5.3 5.1 APG 8.3 3.5 5.0 5.7 FG% 54.0 47.1 49.9 49.2 3P% 41.0 41.3 41.4 35.5

The Sixers should be commended for at least factoring in the fit beside Maxey and Embiid when reportedly compiling their list of offseason targets. A wing player would be the logical fit beside their current duo.

Paul George remains the easiest fit of any player on the list. George has proven himself malleable throughout his NBA career. He is capable of slotting into any offensive and defensive scheme. He can make the best of almost any personnel around him, catering his skill set to the surrounding talent.

James would be an interesting proposition though. From a pure talent standpoint, the trio of Embiid, Maxey and James far outweighs any other. From a fit standpoint, it doesn't seem like a bad one either.

It feels likely that James will stick around with the Los Angeles Lakers, but if he doesn't, the Sixers offer a good final chapter to his career that is capable of keeping him in contention for a fifth ring.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Cap figures are courtesy of Spotrac.