Since the Philadelphia 76ers sent Jimmy Butler to Miami in a 2019 sign-and-trade, he has defined his career in a unique way over the course of five seasons. He arrived in South Beach as an established superstar with multiple All-Star and All-Defense honors under his belt.

However, his first year in Miami trumped anything he had done prior in his NBA career. After the 2019-2020 NBA season resumed in the Orlando bubble, Butler led the Heat on an improbable run through the Eastern Conference into the Finals. Along the way, he bested Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks before taking down the Boston Celtics. On the biggest stage, he went toe-to-toe with none other than LeBron James and the Lakers, putting up a valiant effort before ultimately bowing out in six games.

Once again in 2022, Butler surpassed expectations by propelling the Heat to Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics. They couldn’t win this game, but a year later, in 2023, Miami got their revenge in a rematch and returned to the NBA Finals, this time, as the eighth seed. Against all odds, Butler’s Heat had become the first play-in team to ever reach the finals. This time, it was Nikola Jokić ending their fairy-tale run, but this stretch solidified Butler’s status as a playoff superstar. He may not score in bunches in the regular season, but come postseason time, he’s a good bet to ramp up his aggression and begin imposing a gargantuan two-way impact on the game.

Butler's Averages With Miami Category Reg. Season Playoffs PTS 21.3 24.8 REB 6.1 6.8 AST 5.7 5.7 STL 1.7 1.9 TS% 61.3% 58.1%

Through his time with the Heat, Butler has become best known for his ability to rise to the occasion of the NBA postseason. Along with the entire basketball world, the 76ers have taken note of these heroics. As the organization that sent him to his new home, Philadelphia is reportedly feeling “regret” over their decision to not pay Butler back in 2019.

It’s not hard to see why the 76ers organization would feel this regret. Butler has reached three Conference Finals during his time in Miami while Philadelphia is yet to reach this stage during the Joel Embiid era.

Butler Would Add Tremendous Value to Philadelphia

He would bring this group to new heights

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s evident why Philadelphia would be willing to pay Butler now. He would fit like a glove around their current star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With the 34-year-old wing on the squad, Philadelphia would have an all-star at every position in addition to filling the biggest hole on their roster. The 76ers have struggled with lackluster perimeter defense and overall wing play, two exhibits in which Butler would make a huge impact.

Unfortunately for the 76ers, Butler is under contract through at least next season, so they can’t sign him through free agency any time soon. It’s unlikely that Butler will ever return to Philadelphia via free agency, he would have to get traded.