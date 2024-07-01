Highlights The 76ers signed Paul George to a 4-year, $212M contract to form a top-tier championship contender with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

George provides a massive upgrade on the wing, filling a need for a defensive stopper and fitting perfectly offensively with the star duo.

The move is a massive risk due to the injury histories of both Embiid and George, but the 76ers needed to make a splash to improve their team.

Ever since Joel Embiid was drafted in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers have had an extremely odd decade consisting of a lot of success, but have never quite been able to break through completely. They've still yet to play in a Conference Finals with Embiid at the helm, despite his rise to MVP superstardom as well as the incredible talent around him.

Philly has gone through several eras of their contending team since 2017-18, from the Ben Simmons/Jimmy Butler experience to the James Harden era to their current duo of Embiid next to burgeoning star Tyrese Maxey. None of these cores have worked out for a variety of reasons, and they hit rock bottom in 2024 with a first-round exit.

One player who has been around for nearly the entire Embiid era is Tobias Harris, whose max contract went down in Philadelphia infamy because of his severe underperformance on the biggest stages. However, Harris is now gone to the Detroit Pistons, and it was time to replace him on the wing.

The 76ers replaced him in a big way, signing veteran star Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers on a 4-year, $212M contract. George will play out the remainder of his prime in Philly next to Embiid and Maxey and will look to be the piece that gets the Sixers over the top.

Philadelphia Had To Make This Move

George makes them top-tier championship contenders

Heading into this off-season with a max slot available and tons of cap space, the 76ers had to make a splash signing to improve their team, as Joel Embiid is now on the wrong side of 30 years old. Embiid is playing at an all-time great level right now, and Maxey's ascension gives Philly a championship-level duo to build on going forward, but they needed a third piece to be a contender.

Philly desperately needed a wing to replace Harris between Maxey and Embiid, and George provided a massive upgrade over the departed forward. The California native represents the elite wing defender the 76ers have been yearning for since Butler and Simmons left the franchise, while also fitting perfectly offensively next to their star duo.

Massive Upgrade Player PPG RPG APG TS% Harris 17.2 6.5 3.1 57.6% George 22.6 5.2 3.5 61.3% Playoff Harris 9.0 7.2 1.5 51.2% Playoff George 19.5 6.8 4.8 55.2%

Philadelphia had already tried Embiid and Maxey with a cast of role players in 2023-24, and it proved to not be enough to compete with the top teams in the league. Furthermore, the Eastern Conference keeps getting stronger, with improvements made by the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic, and likely by the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics stand as strong as ever, as they will bring back everyone next year to run it back.

Embiid, Maxey, Kelly Oubre, and a few more solid guys weren't going to get it done. Acquiring George gives Philly a chance to match talents with the upper echelon of the league.

George Is A Seamless Fit In Philadelphia

His two-way playstyle completes Philly's roster

After adding Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond, as well as retaining Oubre and drafting Jared McCain, the 76ers have a solid roster to build around their new big three. Drummond gives the Sixers a backup big, and they're always desperate to take miles off Embiid's body, both in the regular season and playoffs. With McCain, Gordon, and Oubre, they have three guys who can fill the 2/3 spots next to Embiid and Maxey.

A potential ideal lineup of Maxey, McCain, Oubre, George, and Embiid is scary for the rest of the league because of its immense talent but also its matchup versatility. They have great wing defenders, athleticism everywhere, and can attack opposing teams in several ways offensively. George fits in perfectly because he is an elite off-ball player and one of the best catch-and-shoot guys in the entire NBA.

George will also be able to take on primary and secondary scoring responsibilities when Embiid is inevitably banged up, and even gives Philly a chance to win games if the big man misses time during the season or playoffs (which is near certain at this point). However, it is now Maxey's time to run the show for the Sixers, and George will be completely content providing tertiary scoring off the ball while focusing more on defending and rebounding.

Seamless Fit (Paul George 2024) Playtype Spot-Up Isolation PNR Catch-and-Shoot PPP 1.29 1.03 1.09 1.36 Percentile 93.5 73.0 94.5 99.8

*PPP=Points per Possession

Philadelphia no longer has any clear weaknesses that opponents can attack. They can run Maxey-Embiid pick-and-roll with the floor spread, they can play five-out, they can isolate with each of their three stars, or run a two-man game with any combination of their big three.

The same could never be said of Embiid's past Sixers teams.

This Deal Is Also A Massive Risk

Signing pairs two of the sport's most injury-prone players together in their 30s

While Philadelphia essentially had no choice but to sign George to avoid another wasted season and upsetting their superstar, it was an incredibly risky move. It is this simple: Embiid is entering his age-31 season next year, and he feels like a very "old 30-year-old" because of his stature and injury history. Pairing him with a 34-year-old, declining star who has also dealt with many injuries throughout his career is a dangerous gamble.

Injury Risk Player 2024 Missed GP 2023 Missed GP 2022 Missed GP 2021 Missed GP Embiid 43 16 14 31 George 8 26 51 18 Injured in playoffs? Yes/No Yes/Yes Yes/Yes Yes/No

Embiid has one last sprint left in his career, and whether it lasts for two, three, or four more years is unknown, but this signing has locked him in with George for the rest of his prime. Furthermore, George will be 38 years old when his contract is up, meaning the Sixers almost certainly will be paying max dollars to a mediocre player by the end of the deal. Although there are always ways to get off of contracts, they can be punitive, and Philly would do well to capture a championship sooner rather than later.

George and Embiid are now attached at the hip for the rest of their careers, which is scary for Philly fans considering that each of them has been a disappointing playoff performer throughout their time playing.

The move had to be made, but it is now time for each player to step up and deliver a championship to Philadelphia. The pressure is on.