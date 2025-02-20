The Philadelphia Union have agreed a deal in principle to acquire American midfielder Indiana Vassilev from St. Louis City, per sources.

The deal will be for allocation money, not cash, sources add.

Vassilev, who just turned 24, made his U.S. national team debut last month, playing in matches against Costa Rica and Venezuela.

He initially came to MLS with Inter Miami then joined St. Louis in 2023. He had been a key player both seasons, appearing in 63 of the team's 68 regular season appearances. He had three goals and four assists in 1,841 minutes last year.

Vassilev spent 2022 with Inter Miami after breaking through the Aston Villa academy.

Philadelphia are now coached by Bradley Carnell, who previously managed Vassilev at St. Louis. The midfielder is a perfect fit in Philly's high-pressing system.