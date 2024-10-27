The Philadelphia Union have announced the sad and unexpected passing of 25-year-old goalkeeper, Holden Trent. The MLS club shared the news in a statement released Saturday afternoon, though no cause of death has been disclosed, while they have also stated they would not be providing any further details out of respect for Trent's friends and family.

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent," the club's statement read. "While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiance, and teammate who made those around him better."

"He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiance, and his friends. Out of respect to Holden's friends and family, there will be no further statements at this time and ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve."

In its own statement, the MLS said on X: "Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union community. MLS is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time."

Trent's family thanked his supporters for sending well wishes during this difficult time. "We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," a post on the keeper's Instagram page read. "Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming. Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden."

A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Trent was selected No. 28 overall by the Union in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of High Point University. While he had yet to make his first-team debut, Trent registered six outings for the Union's second team in MLS Next Pro, making his last appearance against New York Red Bulls II back in June.