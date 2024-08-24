The Philadelphia Union have completed deals to transfer midfielder Jose Martinez to Brazilian side Corinthians and defender Damion Lowe to Saudi club Al Akhdoud, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Sources say the deal for Martinez is an initial $1.6 million with add-ons that can take the deal to $2 million and Lowe is $200,000. Lowe's contract was expiring this winter and could have departed for free, so Al Akhdoud is paying a modest fee to get the Jamaica international immediately rather than waiting for a free transfer in January.

GIVEMESPORT previously reported on Martinez's impending departure to Corinthians.

Martinez, 30, has been one of the league's best value signings in recent history. The defensive midfielder joined ahead of the 2020 season for a reported fee around $300,000 and has been integral to all the Union's success since. He embodied the club's high-intensity system, shielding a defensive unit that has been among the best in the league since his debut. The club won the 2020 Supporters' Shield and advanced to MLS Cup in 2022, losing to LAFC.

Martinez made 148 appearances with the Union, his final one coming off the bench in their Leagues Cup quarterfinal victory over Mazatlan. He scored a penalty in the shootout and turned to the crowd to show his appreciation with the common heart hands symbol. It was an emotional postgame scene as he embraced head coach Jim Curtin and took in the moment on the Union pitch for the last time.

Jose Martinez scores in the penalty shootout for the Philadelphia Union then gives the fans the heart hands, in what almost definitely his final appearance for the club. ➕ Martinez is nearing a transfer to Corinthians. Union legend. pic.twitter.com/rfp3Vx9bGs — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 18, 2024

In the winter of 2023, Martinez was the subject of bids from Turkish club Besiktas but eventually signed a new contract in Philadelphia. Now, he's off to Brazil.

Corinthians, a traditional power in Brazil, is struggling this season. They sit 17th in the 20-team table with 22 points after 23 matches. They are currently in the relegation zone, though just three points off 13th place. Martinez will be a boost to their defensive unit.

Lowe, 31, has 56 caps with the Jamaican national team. He has been a strong rotational player for the Union the past two years, featuring in a majority of the matches. He has made 47 appearances for the Union but Lowe has long wanted a new contract. The move to Al Akhdoud should give him the financial security he was seeking and a new challenge.

Al Akhdoud finished 15th in the 18-team Saudi top flight last year, narrowly avoiding relegation. They lost 3-0 to reigning champions Al-Hilal in their opening match of the 2024-25 season.

Lowe previously returned to the United States with Inter Miami in 2022. He has also featured for the likes of Egyptian side Ittihad Alexandria SC and Norwegian side IK Start in a well-traveled career.

The transfer window in MLS is closed, so the Union can only sign free agents until the MLS roster freeze on September 13. The club added forward Sam Adeniran and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques this summer. Before the transfers of Martinez and Lowe, the Union transferred star forward Julian Carranza to Dutch club Feyenoord. Carranza's contract was expiring in the winter.

Philadelphia sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, thanks to a disappointing start to the season but they have come on strong this summer, including a run to the Leagues Cup semifinals. They host the Colorado Rapids in the third-place match on Sunday. The winner qualifies for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.