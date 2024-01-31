Highlights Newcastle United are interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing in the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies could make a late move to bring in a new addition this month.

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team will have been scouring the market for options in the middle of the park this month, but so far they've been unable to get a deal over the line. With Sandro Tonali suspended and unable to play until next season, signing a midfielder will have been a priority for the Magpies, but it's been difficult for Newcastle since the window opened.

The Premier League's profit and sustainability rules have undoubtedly had an impact on the lack of business we've seen at St James' Park, but there is a chance that we could see the North East outfit secure a loan deal before the window slams shut on Thursday night.

Newcastle eyeing Joelinton replacement

Tonali being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign was a huge blow for the Magpies, but their midfield situation has worsened recently. As per MailOnline, Joelinton may have played his final game for the club after suffering an injury which could keep him out for the rest of the season. Alongside that, the Brazilian midfielder is out of contract in 18 months and as it stands, is unlikely to sign an extension.

Philip Billing - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 (7) 4th Goals 2 =3rd Assists 2 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 4th Tackles Per Game 1.4 10th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 7th Match rating 6.60 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/01/2024

The report also suggests that Billing is on Newcastle's shortlist to replace Joelinton - Howe signed the Danish midfielder from Huddersfield Town when he was in charge of Bournemouth back in 2019. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Joelinton is unlikely to extend his stay at St James' Park, meaning they could be forced to offload him in the summer transfer window.

The winter market is edging closer to slamming shut, and as previously mentioned, loan deals might be the route the Magpies go down in the remaining hours. However, Newcastle boss Howe has admitted that temporary deals are just as difficult for the North East club...

“I’m not sure there’s many clubs out there that are willing to help us currently. To agree a loan deal, you need the club to agree to that deal, so we’re in that moment where I’m not sure we have many friends in the market.”

Fabrizio Romano - Newcastle exploring the market

Romano has suggested that Newcastle are still exploring the market to try and secure a last-minute opportunity. The Italian journalist names Bournemouth's Billing, who has been described as a 'cheat code', as a potential target for the Magpies, while also confirming that Miguel Almiron is set to stay at the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yeah, nothing is imminent, so not that close. I think they will wait till the final hours to see the opportunities that are on the market. There are some names around but at the moment still nothing confirmed, like Billing and others at the moment. Newcastle are still exploring the market to see if there is a last-minute opportunity. Also, the best news for them is probably that today the Saudi market is going to close. So the Miguel Almiron story is not going anywhere because the player is going to stay at Newcastle. So, probably they are looking at some opportunity on loan in the final minutes."

Newcastle keen on Aston Villa star

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey could be sold as the Midlands club look to raise funds before the end of June to stay compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The report claims that Newcastle have made an approach to sign the 22-year-old, while Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also keen.

It wouldn't be easy to prise Ramsey away from Villa Park without paying a significant fee, so the Magpies might be ruled out of the race for January at least, unless they make a significant sale. Either way, Howe's men are running out of time to get reinforcements over the line.