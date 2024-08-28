Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of signing Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing after he told them he didn't want to drop out of the Premier League, according to The Mirror.

The Yorkshire club have been in the hunt to bolster their squad in the final days of the transfer window, with a midfielder seen as a priority target for Daniel Farke after the sales of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara earlier this summer.

One named linked with a move to Elland Road is Cherries giant Billing, who has got three years remaining on his contract at the Vitality Stadium but is not in the plans of manager Andoni Iraola. Despite that though, the Denmark international has no plans to move to the Championship.

Leeds One of Three Championship Clubs in for Billing

28-year-old not interested in dropping out of the top flight

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds and Burnley were two Championship clubs looking to do a deal for the central midfielder in the final days of the transfer window. However, it was reported that it was Sheffield United who were leading the race for his signature.

But in a fresh twist on Wednesday, Yorkshire-based journalist David Anderson reports for The Mirror that all three clubs have been dealt a major blow as Billing isn't interested in dropping to the Championship from the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side are also interested in Blades midfielder Gustavo Hamer, but have already had a £13million bid rejected for him and are now eyeing alternative targets including Dusseldorf's Japan international Ao Tanaka.

Gustavo Hamer's season-by-season record in the Championship Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 2 1 1 0 2023/24 1 0 1 0 0 2022/23 41 9 10 6 2 2021/22 39 3 10 14 0 2020/21 42 5 3 8 1

Despite a bid being rejected for Hamer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the box-to-box midfielder would be open to the move to Elland Road with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Fabrizio Romano has also exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites are interested in getting a deal done for Freiburg attacker Roland Sallai before the window, with plenty of business anticipated before the transfer window closes on Friday August 30th at 11pm.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Gustavo Hamer has registered nine shots and five key passes during Sheffield United's first three fixtures of the Championship campaign.

Leeds Eye Move for Danny Ings

West Ham star is surplus to requirements

As Farke looks to add strong options to his squad for the promotion push in the 2024/25 season in the Championship, a shock target could be West Ham star Danny Ings according to Darren Witcoop.

The Hammers striker is surplus to requirements for Julen Lopetegui and with the 49ers having been forced to sell Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter this summer, a lethal goalscorer like Ings could be the remedy to their issues in front of goal.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.