Highlights Michael Beale has been sacked as Rangers manager after a disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Aberdeen. Rangers are looking for a more experienced replacement.

Potential successors for Beale include Frank Lampard, Kevin Muscat, and Philippe Clement. Clement has valuable European experience and a successful managerial record.

Clement's playing philosophy focuses on possession-based football and drawing the opposing team forward to create space for quick attackers. He has managed players such as Disasi, Badiashille, Tchouameni, Trossard, and even Gudjohnsen.

Michael Beale has been sacked by Rangers, and the club look to the future with potential replacements being lined up to take over the reigns of the side that find themselves seven points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. The 43-year-old was given his marching orders following a disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Aberdeen on Saturday, which was not received well by the Ibrox support.

Beale was given the job in November 2022 - following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst - with very little managerial experience. Having spent a successful spell at Ibrox previously as Steven Gerrard's assistant, he then followed the former Liverpool boss to Aston Villa before getting his first opportunity as a manager in summer 2022.

Beale's replacement could potentially be a man with much more experience in his locker, and someone that has worked with a number of players that are currently playing at the highest level.

Rangers manager news - Who could replace Michael Beale?

Gers midfielder - Steven Davis - has been installed as the first-team coach for the time being, although this does not look to be a long-term solution as the 38-year-old has still yet to hang up his boots despite a lengthy spell out through injury. It may be an opportunity for the Northern Irishman to get into coaching, but Rangers are likely to be looking for a more experienced candidate to take over the role.

Candidates such as former Chelsea and Everton manager, Frank Lampard, and ex-Rangers player - Kevin Muscat - have been mooted as potential successors for Beale by The Telegraph. The latter has been ranked as the favourite to be handed the job according to The Mirror - who have former Chelsea and Brighton boss, Graham Potter, down as the second favourite.

Another manager to see their name enter the fray is former Monaco boss, Philippe Clement, per The Telegraph's report. The Belgian has valuable experience in European football as a manager with Club Brugge and Monaco, which could come in to play this season with the club taking part in the Europa League. So we take a look at Clement's career in further detail.

Philippe Clement - Managerial record

Having played for Club Brugge for a decade, Clement spent his initial years post-retirement working for the club as both a scout and assistant manager. He even had two short stints as caretaker boss of the Belgian Pro League side, before departing in 2017 to take his first official managerial job at Waasland-Beveren. In a six-month spell, the manager guided his side to nine wins from 22 games which was enough for Belgian giants - Genk - to swoop in, and appoint him as their boss.

After having half a season to settle into the role, Clement went on to win the 2018/19 title with his new club, finishing marginally above Club Brugge. This sparked his former side into action, and Clement was offered the chance to swap Genk for Club Brugge. It was an opportunity that he jumped at, and it proved to be a brilliant decision for all involved. Back-to-back Pro League titles were wrapped up in his first two campaigns in the hot seat.

There was always a chance of a third successive league triumph, although Clement was appointed as the Monaco head coach in January 2022, following a record of 73 wins from 127 matches in Bruges. The French side were his last club as the 49-year-old was sacked in June 2023 following 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 outfit. This comes after only managing to guide the former Champions League regulars into sixth place by the end of the 2022/23 season.

Philippe Clement's managerial record

Club Games Wins Draws Losses Monaco 73 37 15 21 Club Brugge 127 73 30 24 Genk 82 47 20 15 Waasland-Beveren 22 9 4 9

What is Philippe Clement's playing philosophy?

The best example of the philosophy Clement looks to install into teams he manages comes from his recent stint with Monaco, even despite the ending not being desirable. The Belgian coach likes his side to be very possession based as they look to drag the opposing team forward, with build-up being started from the back line. Being able to draw the press forwards, space will be created in behind for his quick attackers to exploit.

Such an approach comes with plenty of risks much like with any team that looks to keep the ball in the defensive third of the pitch. The higher the risk, the higher the reward - or at least that is the aim. Rangers are a club that enjoy the lion's share of possession in almost all of their domestic matches, meaning the Belgian manager could be a good fit at Ibrox.

Who has Philippe Clement managed?

Some of the biggest names to have played under Clement's guidance are from his time in France, with Chelsea centre-back duo - Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashille - being given the chance to shine. The pair were able to gain big money moves to the Premier League following impressing during the 49-year-old's reign.

Similarly, current Real Madrid star - Aurelien Tchouameni - was snapped up by the Spanish giants in the summer of 2022, following six months playing under the Belgian boss. The French midfielder played out of his skin in the lead up to his big money move, with the world sitting up and taking notice.

Leandro Trossard is hoping to help fire Arsenal to a first Premier League title in two decades after moving to the North London side in January 2023. The Belgian winger spent time working with Clement at Genk - where the pair won the Pro League - before leaving to join Brighton, and establish himself in the English top flight in 2019.

Scotland international - Jack Hendry - is another player to have benefitted from the manager, whom he spent time with at Club Brugge. During his time with the club, the defender established himself as part of the Scotland national team on a regular basis, and even got his first taste of Champions League football.

Curiously, Clement also technically managed the legendary Eidur Gudjohnsen during one of his caretaker spells in 2013, naming the former Chelsea and Barcelona forward on the bench in 1 4-0 win over Anderlecht.

Is Clement planning to take the Rangers job?

The fit between Rangers and Clement appears to be a solid one, with the European experience and domestic success matching the values of the club he is being linked with. Some words spoken by the man himself also point in the direction of the Belgian being a strong contender for the Ibrox job. He claimed: "My philosophy has always been to have a dominant team, one that plays offensively, and with a lot of commitment."

This will sound like an ideal change to the recent tactics displayed by Beale, and Clement sounds like he has a winning mentality to go along with his strong ideologies: "I experienced it in Bruges, after winning the title with Genk. The goal was the title, and we won it twice in a row. I like this kind of pressure, it is not a negative."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.