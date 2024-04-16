Highlights Rangers boss Philippe Clement acknowledges James Tavernier struggled versus Ross County in Rangers' recent loss.

Rangers must now beat Celtic in a title showdown to stand a proper chance of gaining a Scottish Premiership title.

Clement believes Tavernier and key players will step up to win the league.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted that James Tavernier did not play well in Rangers' 3-2 defeat to Ross County at the weekend in a game that saw them relinquish their grip of the Scottish Premiership league title.

Rangers went 1-0 up in the first half in Dingwall thanks to Todd Cantwell's first-half strike, but three Staggies goals without reply put the Light Blues to the sword in what was a massive upset at the bottom of the league and, of course, at the top. It leaves Rangers now behind local rivals Celtic in the title race even if they win their game in hand at Dundee on Wednesday, and they will need to beat the Hoops in a crunch title showdown at Celtic Park provided Celtic win the rest of their games.

Tavernier did manage to score from the spot to set up a tense finale, but his overall game - especially defensively - was not up to scratch. And when asked about his captain's performance, Clement acknowledged that the skipper had not been at his best; though he had no doubt that he would keep Tavernier in the side for the run-in.

Clement: James Tavernier is Ready to Right His Wrongs

Tavernier wasn't at his best against Ross County at the weekend

Speaking ahead of the clash on Tayside on Wednesday, Clement spoke in length about Tavernier's performance, role and importance to how Rangers play - before adding that whilst he can change who plays, Tavernier would be ready for any critics. He said:

"That's part of being a captain, I have also been in that position. As captain you're a symbol of the club and when things go well you're the main man with all the praise and spotlight. In this age it's different, every three days it is heaven or hell and then you get more stick. That's part of the job. Tav is ready for that also it's not his first experience. He's also had a lot of praise he deserved this season. Was he good on Sunday? No. He was also the first to recognise that. There was not really one on the pitch who was really good and they know that. They understand and want to react. "At risk (of being dropped) is such a negative word. Of course I can change things and it is always looking what is the best team for that moment and also with the games to come. It's always part of the season that after a decision is made on what is the group next season, that's always part of the story in every team in the world. It's not as if there is an exam these six weeks but it's always a part if you want to grow and be successful you need to make decisions at the end of the season. In every team it is the same."

Scottish Premiership Title Race Summarised

Celtic and Rangers will be battling it out to become champions

Whilst Rangers did slip up in the Highlands against Ross County, there is still a huge chance for them to win the league - though they must almost definitely beat Celtic if they are to get their hands on just a second top-flight title in 12 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers have only won three major honours since returning from the fourth division.

Tavernier, Connor Goldson and more influential members of the dressing room will all have to step up to the plate for the forthcoming six games of their campaign if they are to come close to a treble, which they have already completed one leg of with their Viaplay Cup final win over Aberdeen at Hampden back in December, with Tavernier scoring the goal.

Both clubs will face each other, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Dundee and St Mirren if they are to clinch silverware - and with Celtic already slipped up twice against Hearts and Kilmarnock respectively this season, Rangers fans shouldn't lose hope just yet.

