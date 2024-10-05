Rangers' boss, Philippe Clement has fallen under scrutiny following a crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Lyon in the UEFA Europa League, and there is a sense that the Belgian must change his approach in order to avoid a sack.

It is now Clement's second season at the helm at Ibrox, and, despite winning the Scottish Cup last term, he is yet to deliver a major piece of silverware, having finished as runners-up in the Scottish Premiership last term. The Rangers' fan faithful have outlined aspirations for this season, but results such as the 4-1 loss to Lyon, and the 3-0 loss against stern rivals, Celtic, at the start of September, have not been promising signs.

Jack Butland Expresses Ideas for a "Different Approach"

The Rangers' goalkeeper has called for change in the team

Speaking in a post-match interview after the Europa League tie, Butland was quite frank on his perspective of the game, which has raised eyebrows among supporters.

"They have got some serious individual quality. The disappointment for us is that we gave them too many easy opportunities for them to showcase that. "I think there's a different approach that we needed or there wasn't enough quite from us in those moments to cut out the attack, make a foul, stop them getting in their stride. "The disappointment is the fact that we gave them some easy opportunities to showcase some serious individual talent. In that sense, it looks like on that is worse than it is but we probably caused our own issues."

In reality, the disparity in quality on the pitch that night was evident, and impressive braces from Malick Fofana and former Arsenal man, Alexandre Lacazette, eventually sealed the deal against the Rangers. However, it could be argued that the team could still have controlled the game better, maintaining a stronger physical level and perhaps utilizing the home crowd to their advantage.

Butland's comments imply that a rather lenient approach was deployed, which ultimately led to the side's downfall, and part of the blame could be brought upon the manager's decisions.

The Rangers have generally swept aside most of their domestic opposition with relative ease, but particularly against stronger challengers, they are sometimes overwhelmed, and for such games, Clement should consider an alternative strategy to shore up defense. Instead, the Belgian has denoted the team's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal as an issue firstly.

"The scoreline, we don't reward ourselves clearly. "So you have two 100% chances - the first chances of the game. You need to kill them off. If it's 1-0, 2-0, of course it's a totally different game. "We go behind by losing balls in places we cannot lose balls and then our defending is not sharp enough. In the end, we have the same amount of chances as Lyon, same numbers, but the scoreline is clear. And that's the difference in quality and finishing."

Either way, the humiliating defeat in front of home fans has disgruntled Rangers' supporters, who are hoping to see swift changes in future fixtures.

Tough Europa League Fixtures to Follow for the Rangers

They will soon face the likes of Olympiacos, Nice and Tottenham

The tough fixtures do not end there for the Rangers, who will soon be locking horns with some respected European outfits in the Europa League. Away trips to Olympiacos and Nice at the start of November will be followed by a tough fixture against Premier League side, Tottenham and the Gers must be at the top of their games to see through these ties in order to secure a strong Europa League league-phase finish.

Philippe Clement's Record as Rangers Manager Games 53 Wins 36 Draws 9 Losses 8 Win Percentage 68% Honours Scottish League Cup 2023/24

A tough schedule to navigate has been further hindered by a chaotic hierarchy at the Glasgow-based club, as pointed out by Ally McCoist. There is plenty of work to be done for the Rangers to shut the gap between their Scotland rivals at Celtic, but with small steps in the right direction, there are shreds of optimism to suggest that this could still be possible.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/10/2024.