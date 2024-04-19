Highlights Philippe Clement wants Dujon Sterling to learn from his mistakes and gain experience.

Sterling's frustration led to an interview where he criticized the team.

Clement compares Sterling's behaviour to experienced players, urging him to improve.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has not taken kindly to right-back Dujon Sterling's interview earlier in the week where he labelled Rangers as having been poor in recent games with the Light Blues slipping up twice in the Scottish Premiership title race - demanding the former Chelsea man to learn from his mistakes.

Sterling signed for Rangers in the summer under Michael Beale, and whilst he was second-choice for the start of his spell at Ibrox, injuries in their ranks have forced the right-sided star into midfield and left-back as a makeweight. Sterling has fared well, but Rangers' loss to Ross County last weekend and a draw to Dundee in midweek has seen Celtic go ahead as runaway leaders in the title race - and with the defender giving an X-rated interview in midweek, Clement has spoken out on the issue.

Clement: Sterling Must Learn From Mistake

Dujon Sterling vented his frustration in a telling interview

Speaking ahead of Rangers' Scottish Cup semi-final tie with Hearts at the weekend, Clement challenged the summer signing to learn from his inexperience in the future. He said: