The Belgian head coach hopes to continue to impress the Gers faithful heading into the winter months.

Rangers face Hearts in a Viaplay Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement has begun to show “really encouraging” signs at Ibrox, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view of the manager’s ambitions with the Gers.

The Glasgow giants made ground in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, cutting the gap to the summit from seven to five points. Rangers hope that Clement’s arrival will turn their fortunes around both domestically and in the Europa League, having made a disappointing start to the campaign as a whole.

Clement hopes to build on a solid start

Rangers confirmed the appointment of Clement during the international break, having suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

That result extended arch-rivals Celtic’s lead at the top of the league table to seven points, as the Gers floundered at the beginning of the season. Defeats to Kilmarnock and their Glasgow foes, accompanied by that loss at the expense of Aberdeen, had caused widespread panic around Ibrox, especially after their disappointing exit from the Champions League.

Rangers fell at the play-off stage in Europe’s premier club competition, being soundly beaten across two legs by PSV Eindhoven and dropping into the Europa League group stages. Despite an impressive 1-0 victory over La Liga outfit Real Betis to open the campaign, a 2-1 defeat at Aris Limassol put the club’s participation in the Europa League under threat.

However, form has been positive since Clement’s arrival. The 49-year-old opened his account with a 4-0 Premiership victory over Hibernian at Ibrox before a solid 0-0 stalemate at Sparta Prague put an extra point on the board in Europe. Last weekend’s stunning 2-1 comeback victory against Hearts before this week’s clash 5-0 has firmly changed the atmosphere in the blue half of Glasgow as the club looks to get their season back on track.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

Jones believes it will take some time for Clement to implement his football philosophy at Rangers but admits the way the Belgian speaks is “very positive.” The journalist also suggests the players are buying into the former Monaco head coach’s methods. However, he admits this is a problematic side to trust, given some abject displays this season. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“He's only been there a few weeks. It will take longer than that to implement his whole football philosophy on the club. But I think it's really encouraging, at least, that this side is showing a mentality that matters. He is set on restoring this club to past glories and getting some silverware under his belt as soon as possible. “The way that he's talking about that is very positive. This team is hard to trust because of what we've seen recently under Michael Beale. I think that there's a nervousness about the whole place. That's natural because they haven't been a good team, and they've had some really poor moments. But they've now got a manager who seems like he's setting higher standards and higher expectation levels, and, for whatever reason, the players seem to be buying into it. Even if they're not showing that in a technical aspect, they're at least showing it mentally.”

Rangers transfer news

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Clement has a big decision to make on the six Rangers players who will be out of contract next summer. John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Keemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun all see their deals at Ibrox expire in 2024 and are either fighting to earn themselves fresh terms in Glasgow or a deal elsewhere.

Last month, TEAMtalk reported that the Gers had offered Barisic a new contract, with Nottingham Forest interested in signing the 30-year-old during the winter transfer window. Rangers would ideally sell the Croatia international in January rather than lose him for free after seeing Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent leave Scotland for new pastures on free transfers earlier this year.

TEAMtalk also reports that the Gers are one of several British clubs monitoring the situation of Fluminense midfielder Jhon Arias. The Colombia international will play in the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors next weekend but could look to make a move to European shores during the winter. Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers also have a reported interest in Arias.

Meanwhile, Clement hopes to continue the relatively positive start he has made to life in the dugout at Rangers. The Gers travel to Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon to face Hearts in their Viaplay Cup semi-final, where they will face one of Hibernian or Aberdeen in the final, should they be victorious this weekend.

Rangers then welcome Sparta Prague to Ibrox in their fourth Europa League group-stage clash of the season before making the trip to Livingston on 12th November.

