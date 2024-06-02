Highlights Aston Villa aim to upgrade their squad for Champions League football with the potential departure of Philippe Coutinho.

Unai Emery could replace the Brazilian playmaker with one of his former players at Villarreal.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace is expected to interest many Premier League clubs, and Villa could be in the mix should the Frenchman become available.

Aston Villa have Champions League football to look forward to next season, which means their squad is going to require some upgrades in certain areas. Unai Emery's side were mightily impressive in the 2023/24 campaign, combining a solid defence with an exhilarating attack, as Ollie Watkins proved himself to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

There is one player who barely featured for Villa this season that many fans will probably have forgotten about, though: Philippe Coutinho. The former Liverpool and Barcelona star joined Villa on loan in January 2022, and was an instant hit, registering five goals and three assists in just 19 games, before signing permanently that summer.

However, his impact was minimal in the following campaign, and with the Brazilian playmaker falling down the pecking order under Emery, he was loaned out to Qatari side Al-Duhail SC for the 2023/24 season. Now, it is thought Aston Villa are ready to let Coutinho go, and would even be willing to pay to terminate his contract.

So, who could Aston Villa sign this summer to take Coutinho's place? Below are five players the Midlands club have been linked to who can offer the same kind of creativity as the diminutive Brazilian.

Angel Gomes

LOSC Lille

A product of the Manchester United academy, Gomes came through the ranks at Old Trafford and made a handful of appearances before deciding he needed more consistent opportunities for first-team football. The former England Under-21 international made the switch to French side Lille in 2020 and has really started to flourish over the last 12 months.

The midfielder missed just four games in the 2023/24 season in all competitions, registering an impressive 10 assists and two goals in 45 appearances as Lille claimed a top four spot in Ligue 1. But, the attacking midfielder has made it clear he is interested in returning to the Premier League in the near future, and Villa are believed to be keen on bringing him back to England.

As a homegrown player, and one that is entering the final 12 months of his current contract, the 23-year-old is an attractive proposition for top clubs in England, with Tottenham also thought to be monitoring his situation, and Borussia Dortmund have also been mooted as a possible destination. He definitely fits the profile of the kind of player Villa are signing these days, and it would not be a surprise to see him at Villa Park next season.

Angel Gomes in 2023/24 vs Philippe Coutinho in 2021/22 (per 90) Statistic Angel Gomes Philippe Coutinho Pass completion percentage 89.4 81.5 Touches 67.8 59.7 Shot-creating actions 3.75 3.83 Progressive passes 7.13 6.32 Successful take-on percentage 62.9 54.8

Alex Baena

Villarreal

Unai Emery has no issues raiding his former club, as seen by his signing of Pau Torres last summer. So, it figures that he would be looking at Villarreal and thinking about bringing Alex Baena to his current club. It is said Villa are in 'pole position' when it comes to landing Baena, who is valued at around £52m.

The 22-year-old can play through the middle or on either flank and has been in fine form for the Spanish side this season, bagging five goals and registering a huge 18 assists in 45 games. With those numbers, it's not surprising Villarreal are demanding so much for Baena. With the club finishing in eighth place in La Liga, the lure of Champions League football could well push the playmaker towards the exit door.

Alex Baena in 2023/24 vs Philippe Coutinho in 2021/22 (per 90) Statistic Alex Baena Philippe Coutinho Pass completion percentage 71.2 81.5 Touches 54 59.7 Shot-creating actions 5.27 3.83 Progressive passes 5.75 6.32 Successful take-on percentage 49.1 54.8

Michael Olise

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace ended the season in formidable form, and a massive part of that late success under Oliver Glasner was down to the creative talents of Michael Olise. The young French winger contributed four goals and three assists in the last six games of the campaign, and now has a host of top clubs chasing his signature.

Villa are thought to be the 'dark horse' in that race for Olise, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United also keen. A fee of around £60m is expected to be enough to force Palace's hand, and Olise himself is believed to be eager to play in the Champions League, though only if any prospective buyer can offer him regular first-team football — you'd think that's something Villa can guarantee, too.

Michael Olise in 2023/24 vs Philippe Coutinho in 2021/22 (per 90) Statistic Michael Olise Philippe Coutinho Pass completion percentage 74.9 81.5 Touches 67.5 59.7 Shot-creating actions 5.79 3.83 Progressive passes 5.49 6.32 Successful take-on percentage 48.2 54.8

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea

He may play a little deeper than Coutinho ever has, but Conor Gallagher still offers a great range of attributes that would suit Villa's attacking style of football. Comfortable on the ball, able to play a killer pass, and capable of scoring goals, the Chelsea star is a brilliant all-round midfielder, and he's even shown his leadership skills by captaining the Blues.

Still, Chelsea are in a precarious financial position and may have to sell the academy graduate to balance the books. Villa are one of many clubs interested in Gallagher (per The Telegraph), with Tottenham Hotspur also right at the top of the list of suitors for the England international. Gallagher has a £50m price tag but is entering the final year of his contract, so for Chelsea, it's a case of sell now or lose him for free next summer.

Conor Gallagher in 2023/24 vs Philippe Coutinho in 2021/22 (per 90) Statistic Conor Gallagher Philippe Coutinho Pass completion percentage 89.2 81.5 Touches 70.2 59.7 Shot-creating actions 3.14 3.83 Progressive passes 4.94 6.32 Successful take-on percentage 58.5 54.8

Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal

As Arsenal have evolved over the last couple of years, certain players have fallen by the wayside, and Emile Smith Rowe is a prime example of this. When he first broke through for the Gunners, he looked like a top prospect, but the midfielder has seen injury hamper his progress and now struggles for minutes under Mikel Arteta.

The club are now believed to be willing to sell Smith Rowe if a suitable offer comes in this summer, with Aston Villa and West Ham reportedly interested. But, the Gunners are not ready to sell the 23-year-old on the cheap, and a fee of £60m has even been mentioned previously, according to TEAMtalk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith Rowe has played an average of just 25 minutes per game this season for Arsenal, but that's still higher than the average of 16 minutes per game he played in the 2022/23 campaign.

Smith Rowe has still shown glimpses of the talent he possesses and with regular first-team football, he could flourish again. Still, with his injury record, any big transfer fee would be a huge risk for Villa, especially when there are arguably better and cheaper options out there.

Emile Smith Rowe in 2023/24 vs Philippe Coutinho in 2021/22 (per 90) Statistic Emile Smith Rowe Philippe Coutinho Pass completion percentage 88.3 81.5 Touches 64.9 59.7 Shot-creating actions 3.31 3.83 Progressive passes 5.90 6.32 Successful take-on percentage 42.9 54.8

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef (Correct as of 02/06/2024)