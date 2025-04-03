Philippe Coutinho’s career as a professional footballer has been something of a whirlwind. He started out at Vasco da Gama, a team he has now returned to on a temporary basis, before being spotted by Serie A juggernauts Inter Milan.

In Italy is where the attacking midfielder really captured the attention of the footballing world. So much so that Liverpool won the tug-of-war for his signature in the mid-season window of the 2012/13 Premier League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 530-game senior career, Coutinho has plundered 124 goals and 83 assists.

Spanning north of 200 appearances, Coutinho’s longest spell at a single club came between 2013 and 2018 for the Merseyside-based outfit. The less said about his move to Barcelona, one of the most expensive transfers ever, the better.

As of April 2025, he’s back in his homeland to ply his trade for Vasco da Gama – and after his latest showing, during a 3-3 draw against Melgar in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana, a similar feeling has emerged from the club’s loyal fanbase.