Aston Villa losing attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to injury will be a ‘frustration’ to the player and everyone at the club

Aston Villa losing attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to injury will be a ‘frustration’ to the player and everyone at the club, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 30-year-old had shown signs he was beginning to turn his disappointing form around of late before picking up an injury that is set to rule him out of action for several weeks.

Aston Villa news – Coutinho

Villa snapped Coutinho up on a permanent basis in the summer following a successful six-month loan spell, splashing out £17 million to prise him away from Barcelona.

However, the Brazil international is now set to be sidelined until April after Unai Emery confirmed he’s picked up a ‘muscular injury’ in his press conference ahead of Villa’s 2-0 victory over Everton.

“Coutinho is injured and it’s longer than one week,” revealed Emery. “It’s a muscular injury. I think he’ll be out for one month, more or less. Yes, after the international break.”

The setback will have come as a particularly infuriating blow for the South American as he scored his first goal of the season in his final outing before getting injured against Arsenal.

Emery will now be forced to cope without Coutinho in Villa’s upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth.

What has O’Rourke said about Coutinho?

O’Rourke has told GMS that Coutinho’s fitness complaint is ‘a blow’ for both the South American and his manager.

He said: “It's a blow for Unai Emery and Philippe Coutinho. He’s had a really difficult season at Villa Park this year, and it just looked like maybe he was starting to show some form with that performance and goal against Arsenal.

“Now to pick up this injury is a real frustration for him, and I'm sure it'll be a frustration for Unai Emery as well.”

How has Coutinho played this season?

Coutinho made an instant impression when he first arrived at Villa Park, registering four goals and three assists in his first eight appearances for the club.

That form convinced the Villa hierarchy to hand him a four-year contract worth £125,000-per-week, but he has struggled to live up to expectations since.

So far this season, Coutinho has found the back of the net on just one occasion in his 22 outings across all competitions, failing to provide a single assist for his teammates.

Villa should be able to cope without Coutinho, therefore, but his injury perhaps couldn’t have come at a more frustrating time for him personally.