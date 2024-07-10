Highlights Jaden Philogene is a sought-after footballer, who has been tipped to join either Crystal Palace or Everton in a transfer.

Ipswich Town and even Barcelona are also competing for his signature.

Philogene had an impressive season with Hull City, attracting interest from top clubs.

Jaden Philogene is a wanted man when it comes to the country's biggest transfer sagas this summer, with various clubs registering an interest in his services - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace could join the race for his signature, though it may be too late with Ipswich Town and Everton 'trying until the end' for the Hull City man.

Philogene was on fire in the Championship last season, registering 12 goals and six assists in the second-tier for Liam Rosenior's men in just 32 games as they missed out on the play-offs by three points. Laden with pace, skill and trickery, defenders throughout the division had nightmares when facing the London-born star and having excelled over the course of the season, a Premier League move is in the offing. Plenty of clubs are interested but Romano believes that Palace may struggle in conducting a deal thanks to Ipswich and Everton's willingness to battle to the bitter end for his signing.

Jaden Philogene Has Come Under Various Bids

The Hull City man is wanted by at least three Premier League clubs

Philogene was always going to receive interest from elsewhere having shone in the Championship for the Tigers, but he is an extremely in-demand star who has garnered vast attention from clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League - and even Barcelona have been linked with a move.

Jaden Philogene's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 9th Goals 12 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Match rating 7.43 1st

Ipswich have seen a £35million double bid accepted for Philogene and fellow Hull companion Jacob Greaves, whilst Everton are thought to have made a bid in the region of £16million for his services - and so it largely remains to be seen as to which club Philogene will end up at ahead of the Premier League season.

Romano: Philogene Future Will be Clear "In The Next Hours"

The winger has a huge choice to make surrounding his future

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Palace have had Philogene in their shortlist, but with Ipswich and Everton battling it out for his signature, they could fall short in the race to sign him. He said:

"They [Palace] are working on several options, several possibilities. Philogene from Hull City was one of the names they had in the shortlist, but we know it's a big fight there with Ipswich and Everton trying until the end, with Aston Villa having matching rights. "So I think in the next hours, the case of Philogene will be definitely clarified, with the player deciding on his favourite option."

Philogene Would Suit Any Interested Party

The former Aston Villa man can slot in seamlessly to most teams

In terms of a Michael Olise replacement, Palace couldn't go much further wrong than Philogene in terms of a like-for-like on a cheaper fee having sold Olise for £50million. With the Hull star being a homegrown talent,and boasting 88 first-team games to his professional career already at just 22 years of age, there is serious room for growth having endured his breakthrough season in Yorkshire last season which led to him being called 'unbelievable' by Rosenior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philogene has scored three goals in four games for England's under-21 side.

The Villa academy product comes with a natural flair to his game and having already shopped in the Championship in previous years for the likes of Olise, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and more, Palace are well rehearsed at taking fledgling talents to the top of their game.

Everton, meanwhile, are crying out for creativity. Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison are your typical Sean Dyche widemen; efficient, hard-working and equipped with a strong crossing ability to match. But in terms of wingers with flair, pace and the X-Factor, the Toffees are severely lacking in that department and Philogene would certainly add some panache to the Goodison Park ranks as the club venture into their final season in L4.

Related Everton Submit £16m Offer for Jaden Philogene Everton are now pushing to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene with a £16m offer submitted.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-07-24.