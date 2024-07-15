Highlights Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is set to re-sign for Aston Villa for £18 million.

Philogene adds depth and competition for the Villans ahead of their first season back in the Champions League since 1983.

Villa are also finalising a £50 million deal for Everton's Amadou Onana.

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, with the player set to undergo his medical and sign his contract today, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Philogene, who developed through Villa's academy, is set to return to the West Midlands club after an impressive season in the Championship, in which he netted 12 goals and registered six assists. The likes of Everton and Ipswich were also reportedly courting the 22-year-old, but it appears Villa have won the race to land the hot prospect's signature.

The England under-21 international will complete his £18 million move back to Villa Park today, Romano has revealed. This deal could become part of a double swoop this week for the Villans, with Unai Emery also set to sign Amadou Onana for £50 million.

Villa Set to Sign Philogene

The wide forward only left last summer

As they prepare to play in Europe's most prestigious competition for the first time since 1983, Emery is looking to bulk out his squad and acquire additional quality. A busy summer is shaping up at Bodymoor Heath, with Ross Barkley already arriving from Luton and Ian Maatsen signing in a £37.5 million deal from Chelsea.

Now, academy product Philogene is set to re-sign for the club, just 12 months after leaving for Hull for a fee in the region of £5 million. Ipswich reportedly offered £18 million for the winger, but Villa had inserted a 'matched fee' clause in his contract when he left the club, meaning they've secured a return for the youngster by equaling the Tractor Boys' proposal.

Writing on X, Romano confirmed the imminence of the deal, with Philogene traveling to Birmingham to undergo medical examinations and to put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

The Hammersmith-born footballer made six appearances for Villa's first team before being sold last summer. Two loan stints at Stoke City and Cardiff City were enough to convince Hull to splash £5 million on the player, in a deal that paid dividends as he produced a productive breakout campaign in England's second tier.

Contributing to 18 goals in just 32 Championship appearances for the Tigers, former manager Liam Rosenior lauded Philogene for a 'ridiculous' piece of skill he delivered in a win over Rotherham, while also praising his work ethic within the same game.

Philogene's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 3.69 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.79

Onana Also Set to Sign

The Everton man will join for £50 million

With Philogene arriving to complement and provide competition for the likes of Leon Bailey, Villa are also set to sign a replacement for Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian left the Midlands to join Juventus in a £42.4 million switch earlier this month, with Everton's Amadou Onana identified as the player's successor.

The Villans are 'finalising' a £50 million deal for Onana, who attracted attention from several clubs after an impressive campaign for the Toffees. The physically imposing midfielder made 37 appearances for Sean Dyche's side, scoring three goals, as the Merseysiders comfortably secured their Premier League safety, despite receiving a points deduction.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024