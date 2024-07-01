Highlights The Phoenix Mercury (9-9) host the Connecticut Sun (14-4) on Monday, July 1.

The Sun are -3.5-point betting favorites with an over/under set at 159.5.

A few of the best bets for the game include the Sun -3.5, Under 159.5, DeWanna Bonner over 16.5 points and Brittney Griner over 19.5 points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Phoenix Mercury (9-9 SU, 11-7 ATS) hosting the Connecticut Sun (14-4 SU, 7-11 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun Game Info When Mon. July 1 Where Footprint Center Time 10:00 PM EST Location Phoenix, AZ TV AZFamily, Mercury Live, and NBCS-BOS

Mercury vs Sun – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Mercury the underdog vs. Connecticut

The Phoenix Mercury began the 2024 campaign with three victories in their first four games. Then came a four-game losing skid that dropped them to 3-5. Following that early-season slide, though, the Mercury have gone 6-4 across their last 10 contests, including an 88-82 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon.

In that contest, Brittney Griner scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and an 8-for-10 effort from the charity stripe. Diana Taurasi added 19 points, three boards, three assists, and three steals. However, she did not have a great shooting night, connecting on just five of her 14 attempts overall, including 2-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Collectively, Phoenix shot 39.7 percent from the floor and just 28.6 percent from distance in a game in which they led by as many as 15 points.

On the other side of this matchup, the Connecticut Sun raced out to a 9-0 start and claimed 13 wins in their first 14 outings. After that hot start, the Sun have cooled down some, having dropped three of their last four contests. This includes a 78-74 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

In that contest, DeWanna Bonner paced the team's offense with 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Unfortunately, the Sun's talented forward was just 5-of-14 from the field and missed four of her five attempts from 3-point range. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points (4-10 FG), four assists and three steals. Alyssa Thomas finished with 14 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Despite the talent disparity between the two teams, the game featured 16 lead changes and neither squad led by more than five points. Although Connecticut has the fourth-highest shooting percentage in the "W" at 43.8 percent, the team converted just 39 percent of its attempts from the field. Connecticut hopes to get back on track against a Mercury squad that is coming off a disappointing loss as well.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mercury vs. Sun Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Despite losing three of their last four outings, the Sun are a 3.5-point favorite in this matchup (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mercury have covered the spread six times in their last eight games.

In its last seven home contests, Phoenix is 6-1 against the spread.

The Sun have failed to cover the spread in each of their last five outings.

In its last five matchups against the Sun, Connecticut is 1-3-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (-3.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 159.5 points (per 365Scores.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Mercury's last six games against Connecticut.

four times in the Mercury's last six games against Connecticut. In Phoenix's last 11 outings against the Sun, the UNDER total prevailed nine times.

total prevailed nine times. The UNDER total has emerged victorious four times in the Sun's last six contests.

total has emerged victorious four times in the Sun's last six contests. In Connecticut's last six road games, the UNDER total has cashed in four times.

total has cashed in four times. Prediction: UNDER 159.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(odds courtesy of DraftKings)

DeWanna Bonner scored a team-high 17 points in the Sun's previous outing. Bonner is also the No. 1 scoring option for this ball club, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Do Bonner's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Bonner has been averaging 16.7 points per contest.

points per contest. In the lone matchup against the Mercury this season, Bonner scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting overall and 2-of-4 from deep.

points on 7-of-11 shooting overall and 2-of-4 from deep. Bonner has suited up against Western Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 12.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Connecticut Sun forward is averaging 15.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Bonner has averaged 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points

Following her efficient 24-point, six-rebound effort against Indiana, Brittney Griner is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Griner is averaging 19.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In three regular-season matchups against Indiana last season, Griner averaged 16.0 points on 45 percent shooting from the field.

points on 45 percent shooting from the field. Griner has played against Eastern Conference teams twice this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.5 points per game.

points per game. In six home contests, the Phoenix Mercury center is averaging 20.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Griner has averaged 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Brittney Griner OVER 19.5 points

Mercury vs. Sun Final Picks

The Spread: Connecticut Sun (-3.5) OddShark

Connecticut Sun (-3.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 159.5 points (365Scores.com)

UNDER 159.5 points (365Scores.com) Player Prop Bet #1: DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points

DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Brittney OVER 19.5 points