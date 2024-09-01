Key Takeaways Despite playing on its home court, Phoenix is the underdog against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are two-time champions, but they are just .500 in their last six games.

Betting trends favor the Phoenix Mercury to cover the spread & under 168.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Phoenix Mercury (16-16 SU, 17-14-1 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (19-12 SU, 11-20 ATS) in the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these teams.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Sun. Sep 1 Where Footprint Center Time 4:00 PM EST Location Phoenix, AZ TV AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Mercury vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Phoenix is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

The Mercury have dropped three of their previous four contests. This includes back-to-back losses against the New York Liberty (84-70) and the Minnesota Lynx (89-76) on Aug. 28. In the team's most recent setback, Diana Taurasi paced the offense with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Kahleah Copper finished with 13 points, shooting just 3-of-10 from the field while missing four of her five attempts from 3-point range. Sophie Cunningham also chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Phoenix trailed by nine points at the break before being outscored by a 25-15 margin in the third quarter. The Mercury managed to reduce the lead to 12 points on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, but they were no match for a Lynx squad that holds the third-best record in the "W."

On the other side of the spectrum, after a 16-9 start, the Aces are just .500 in the previous six contests. Not only that, but this group had also dropped three of its last four games heading into the tilt against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. Fortunately, Las Vegas came on top 83-72. A'ja Wilson's versatility was again on full display.

She led the way with 26 points,16 rebounds, and five assists. At the other end of the floor, she tallied five blocked shots. Tiffany Hayes added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Despite shooting 6-of-18 overall and 4-of-12 from deep, Kelsey Plum finished with 18 points and four assists.

The win moved Las Vegas into a tie with the Seattle Storm for the No. 4 spot in the league playoff race and secured a playoff berth as well. However, considering the Aces are two-time champions, they have bigger goals in mind.

"Obviously, with the season that we're having now, we always love some good news, but the job is not done." - A'ja Wilson

Now that we have set the stage for this Western Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mercury vs. Aces Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Mercury are a 2.5-point underdog against the defending champions. (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season:

The Mercury are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups against Western Conference opponents.

Phoenix is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games played on three or more days of rest.

Meanwhile, the Aces are 1-9 ATS in their last outings overall.

Las Vegas is 0-5 ATS in their last five road contests.

The Aces have failed to cover the spread in the three regular-season meetings between these two teams.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (+2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 168.5 points (via DraftKings). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Mercury's last six home games.

four times in the Mercury's last six home games. The UNDER total is 19-7 in Phoenix's last 27 Sunday games.

total is 19-7 in Phoenix's last 27 Sunday games. The total has gone UNDER five times in the Aces' last six road outings.

five times in the Aces' last six road outings. The UNDER total is 8-3 in Las Vegas's last 11 contests following an ATS victory.

total is 8-3 in Las Vegas's last 11 contests following an ATS victory. Prediction: UNDER 168.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 26-point, 16-rebound against Atlanta, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson has been averaging 27.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the three previous matchups against the Mercury this season, Wilson has averaged 27.7 points and 13.7 boards per contest on 49.1 percent shooting from the field.

points and 13.7 boards per contest on 49.1 percent shooting from the field. Wilson has played against Western Conference teams 17 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 28.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 road contests, the Aces center averages 28.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Wilson has averaged 27.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points

On the heels of her 16-5-4 performance against the Lynx, Diana Taurasi is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has +105 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -135 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Taurasi puts up 15.6 points per game.

points per game. In her previous three outings against the Aces this season, Taurasi has averaged 18.0 points per contest on 46.3 percent shooting from the floor.

points per contest on 46.3 percent shooting from the floor. Taurasi has suited up against Western Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.0 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, the Mercury guard averages 19.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Taurasi has averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Diana Taurasi OVER 15.5 points

Mercury vs. Aces Final Picks