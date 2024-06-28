Highlights The Phoenix Mercury (8-8) are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (4-13)

The Mercury are coming off a loss to Minnesota/

Mercury has a 10.5-point advantage and a 5-1 ATS record in their last six games.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Phoenix Mercury (8-8 SU, 10-6 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (4-13 SU, 8-8-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info When Fri. June 28 Where? Footprint Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Phoenix, AZ TV ION

Mercury vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Mercury are the favorite vs. Los Angeles

Following a 3-1 start, the Mercury lost four straight games, dropping them to 3-5 on the season. Since that tough stretch, things have gone somewhat better for this ball club. The Mercury have produced five wins across their last eight games, which includes a 73-60 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on June 22. The loss snapped Phoenix's two-game winning streak.

In that contest, three of the Mercury's starting five scored in double figures, but none of the players were overly efficient. Natasha Cloud paced the offense with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field. Rebecca Allen added 11 points and six rebounds. She was 4-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Brittney Griner (4-for-14 FG) contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Kahleah Copper was held to just nine points, which is 13.5 points below her season average. She was 3-for-17 from the floor and missed six of her seven attempts from deep. Collectively, the Mercury were 31.1 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from deep.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sparks are reeling, and that is putting it nicely. Following a somewhat respectable 4-7 start, Los Angeles has taken an "L" in each of its last six outings, dropping the team to 4-13 on the season.

In the team's most recent outing — a 98-88 setback against the New York Liberty — Dearica Hamby scored a team-high 20 points, connecting on six of her 11 attempts from the field while converting seven of eight attempts from the charity stripe. She also tallied six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Kia Nurse added 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. Zia Cooke, who is averaging 3.7 PPG, contributed 14 points off the bench. The game marked the team's second loss to the Liberty in as many nights. Also, it is the second time this season in which the Sparks have had a losing streak of at least three games.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mercury vs. Sparks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Although the Sun are a .500 ball club, they come into this matchup as a 10.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mercury are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

In its last five home contests, Phoenix is 5-0 against the spread.

The Sparks are 4-1 ATS in their last five outings.

Los Angeles is 1-5 ATS in its last six road matchups against Phoenix.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (-10.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

Los Angeles's matchups have a scoring total of 161.7 points per outing this season.

These teams are averaging a combined 159.7 points per contest, which is 5.8 points less than the over/under total.

Phoenix and Los Angeles have failed to exceed the points total for this matchup four times in their previous five encounters.

Prediction: UNDER 165.5 points

Player Prop Bets

In addition to her 20-6-5 effort against New York, Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. Given those stats, she is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby has been averaging 17.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup between these squads back on June 2, Hamby scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor, and she converted each of her three attempts from distance.

Hamby has suited up against Western Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 road contests, the Los Angeles Sparks forward is averaging 17.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Hamby has averaged 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Kahleah Copper is Phoenix's leading scorer, and she has the third-highest scoring average in the WNBA, thus making her the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Copper is averaging 22.6 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup between these teams, Copper scored 12 points on 30.8 percent shooting overall and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

points on 30.8 percent shooting overall and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. Copper has suited up against Western Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 23.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight home contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard is averaging 25.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Copper has averaged 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 20.5 points

Mercury vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Phoenix Mercury (-10.5) OddShark

Phoenix Mercury (-10.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 165.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 165.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kahleah Copper OVER 20.5 points