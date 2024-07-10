Highlights The Phoenix Mercury has the edge against the Dallas Wings in the upcoming game, with strong performance trends.

The Mercury is favored with a good ATS record, while Dallas is struggling despite recent wins.

Promising player performances point to potential high-scoring matchups and player prop bets to watch.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Phoenix Mercury (11-10 SU, 13-8 ATS) hosting the Dallas Wings (5-17 SU, 7-15 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Game Info When Wed. July 10 Where Footprint Center Time 3:30 PM EST Location Phoenix, AZ TV AZFamily, Mercury Live, and BSSW

Mercury vs Wings – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Mercury the favorite vs. Wings

The Mercury went 8-8 across their first 16 outings. Since that mediocre start, Phoenix has played marginally better, producing three wins in their last five games. The Mercury recently ended a two-game slide with back-to-back victories over the Dallas Wings (104-96) and the Los Angeles Sparks (84-78).

In the win over Los Angeles, Natasha Cloud had a great all-around game. She scored a team-high 31 points along with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. She shot 10-of-16 from the field, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and converted each of her seven attempts from the charity stripe.

Kahleah Copper was no slouch either, as she finished with 25 points, 10 boards and five dimes on 7-of-17 shooting overall and 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Phoenix jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but the Sparks battled back to tie the score at 78 with 41 seconds left in regulation. Fortunately, the Mercury were able to close the game on a 6-0 run to notch their 11th win of the season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Wings are not a very good team. After dropping 13 of their first 16 contests, the Wings have produced just two wins in their last six matchups. After snapping a two-game skid with an 85-82 win over the Atlanta Dream on July 5, they followed that up with a 104-85 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces .

In that game, Odyssey Sims — who recently signed with the team via a hardship contract — scored a team-high 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 from distance. She also tallied five assists and four rebounds.

Natasha Howard finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Arike Ogunbowale, who averages 23.1 points per game, was held to just 13 points. Dallas trailed by just three points at intermission. Unfortunately, the Wings didn't have enough firepower to keep pace with the defending champions, as they were outscored 53-37 in the second half.

Now that we have set the stage for this Western Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mercury vs. Wings Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

The Mercury opened as an 8.5-point favorite, but the line has moved to seven points at the time of this writing (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mercury are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games.

In its last eight matchups against Dallas, Phoenix is 2-6 against the spread.

The Wings have failed to cover the spread in each of their last five outings.

Dallas is 0-5 ATS in its last five road contests.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (-7)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 173.5 points (per Bet365.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER nine times in the Mercury's last 13 home games against Dallas.

nine times in the Mercury's last 13 home games against Dallas. The OVER total holds a 7-1 mark in the Wings' last eight contests.

total holds a 7-1 mark in the Wings' last eight contests. The total has gone OVER four times in Dallas's last five road outings.

four times in Dallas's last five road outings. Prediction: OVER 173.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Although she scored just 13 points in her last outing, Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings in scoring, assists and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Do Ogunbowale's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Ogunbowale has been averaging 23.1 points per contest.

points per contest. In three matchups against the Mercury this season, Ogunbowale has put up 30.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest on slash lines of .384/.394/.880

points and rebounds per contest on slash lines of .384/.394/.880 Ogunbowale has suited up against Western Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 24.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 12 road contests, the Dallas Wings guard is averaging 22.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 22.5 points

Following her 25-10-5 performance against the Sparks, Kahleah Copper is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Copper is putting up 22.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In three regular-season matchups against Dallas this season, Copper has averaged 31.7 points per contest on shooting splits of .531/.500/.889.

points per contest on shooting splits of .531/.500/.889. Copper has played against Western Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 24.5 points per game.

points per game. In 11 home contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard is averaging 23.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Copper has averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 22.5 points

Mercury vs. Wings Final Picks

The Spread: Phoenix Mercury (-7) OddShark

Phoenix Mercury (-7) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 173.5 points (Bet365)

UNDER 173.5 points (Bet365) Player Prop Bet #1: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 22.5 points

Arike Ogunbowale OVER 22.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kahleah Copper OVER 22.5 points