Highlights The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the Indiana Fever in a pivotal matchup.

The Mercury have improved from last season, while the Fever struggle with recent losses.

Phoenix should be able to win cover the spread over Indiana.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Phoenix Mercury (9-8 SU, 11-6 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (7-12 SU, 10-9 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Sun. June 30 Where Footprint Center Time 3:00 PM EST Location Phoenix, AZ TV ESPN

Mercury vs Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Mercury are the favorite vs. Indiana

On one hand, it can be said that the Mercury are having a mediocre season. They were 6-6 across their first 12 outings, and have been a bit better than a .500 club, going 3-2 in their last five outings. With a 9-8 record, they are slotted at the No. 6 spot in the eight-team playoff race.

However, Phoenix finished with the worst record in the WNBA last season and missed the playoffs by nine games. Additionally, the Mercury have already equaled their win total from last season in just 17 games. So, from that perspective, things are trending in the right direction for this ball club.

In the team's most recent outing — a 92-78 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks — four of the starting five scored in double figures. Kahleah Copper led the way with 24 points and five rebounds. She shot 9-of-18 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Diana Taurasi added 20 points (7-11 FG and 5-8 3PT) along with six assists and four rebounds, while Brittney Griner finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mercury trailed 45-44 at the break, but took control of the game in the third period, outscoring the Sparks by a 28-17 margin.

On the other side of this matchup, the Fever have had an up-and-down season thus far. After dropping 10 of their first 13 games, this group bounced back with four consecutive wins to move within three games of the .500 mark (7-10).

Unfortunately, the pendulum has swung in the other direction, as Indiana has posted losses in each of their last two outings. A week ago, they were on the wrong end of an 88-87 loss against the Chicago Sky -- a game in which they had a 12-point lead in the final frame. They followed that up with an 89-77 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Storm on Thursday night. Coming into today's action, Indiana trails the Sky by a half game for the final player berth.

In the loss against Seattle, four of the team's five starters reached double figures. Rookie of the Year candidate, Caitlin Clark, led the way with 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting overall and 3-of-7 from three-point range.

Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points and three assists. NaLyssa Smith contributed 12 points and nine boards, while Aliyah Boston finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. The Fever held their own against Seattle in just about every statistical metric. Unfortunately, they committed 22 turnovers, which led to 27 points for Seattle.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mercury vs. Fever Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

The Mercury opened as a seven-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the line has moved to 7.5 points for the home team (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mercury are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

Phoenix is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games.

In their last seven matchups against Indiana, the Mercury are 6-1 against the spread.

The Fever are 5-1 ATS in their last six outings.

Indiana is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road contests.

In their last nine road matchups against Phoenix, the Fever are just 2-7 against the spread.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (-7.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 174.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Mercury's last six games.

four times in the Mercury's last six games. In Phoenix's last 20 outings against Indiana, the OVER total has had a 70 percent success rate (14-6).

total has had a 70 percent success rate (14-6). The OVER total has emerged victorious eight times in the Fever's last nine outings.

total has emerged victorious eight times in the Fever's last nine outings. In the Fever's last seven road games, the OVER total has cashed in six times.

total has cashed in six times. Prediction: OVER 174.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Following her 15-6-7 outing against the Storm, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for Indiana. She currently has -140 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and +110 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Do Clark's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Clark is averaging 16.2 points per contest.

points per contest. Clark has not faced the Mercury as this is her first year in the WNBA. However, she has reached double figures eight times in 10 June contests.

Clark has suited up against Western Conference teams six times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 road contests, the Indiana Fever guard is averaging 15.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 16.5 points

Fresh off her 24-point, five-rebound effort against Los Angeles, Kahleah Coppers is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Copper is averaging 22.7 points per contest.

points per contest. In three regular-season matchups against Indiana last season, Copper averaged 21.3 points per outing on slash lines of .585/.500/.889.

points per outing on slash lines of .585/.500/.889. Copper has played against Eastern Conference teams five times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.4 points per game.

points per game. In nine home contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard is averaging 25.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Copper has averaged 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 22.5 points

Mercury vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Phoenix Mercury (-7.5) OddShark

Phoenix Mercury (-7.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 174.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 174.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Caitlin Clark OVER 16.5 points

Caitlin Clark OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kahleah Copper OVER 22.5 points