USL Championship side Phoenix Rising will name Charlotte FC assistant manager Pa-Modou Kah their next head coach, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Kah will remain with Charlotte until the end of their season. The club is in the midst of a Round One playoff series against Orlando City. Phoenix are headed to the playoffs as well, facing New Mexico on Sunday under interim head coach Diego Gomez.

Kah is a well-respected assistant in MLS who has been interviewed for several head coaching vacancies in the league. He also has experience as a head coach, both in the Canadian Premier League (Pacific FC) and MLS Next Pro (North Texas SC). He was named 2021 CPL Coach of the Year. He has spent the last two seasons as an assistant with Charlotte.

Focus. Determination. Desire. Living a dream he's had since he was eight years old, Assistant coach Pa-Modou Kah now helps set the standard for excellence for the team. Behind the Crown x @Ally 👑 pic.twitter.com/tVyXFAtSVV — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 25, 2024

Under head coach Dean Smith, Charlotte have been among the most pleasant surprises in MLS this year. The club conceded the second-fewest goals in the league, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference despite working to overhaul the roster into the season. DP Liel Abada didn't arrive until the end of March, while fellow DP Karol Swiderski was on loan at Serie A club Hellas Verona until July and third DP Enzo Copetti departed the club in May. Charlotte added the likes of Tim Ream and Pep Biel this summer.

Before beginning his coaching career, Kah was an accomplished defender and earned 10 caps with Norway. He broke through Vålerenga's youth academy into the first team and had a long stint with Dutch side Roda JC. He spent the final few years of his career in MLS with the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps.