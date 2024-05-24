Highlights Phoenix should draft Kyshawn George; a selfless connector who can improve the Suns' offense.

Re-sign Bol Bol; a unique 7-footer with versatile skills, could be an x-factor for the team.

Trade for Chris Paul; to solve the biggest roster flaw, providing a needed floor general.

Though many people expected the Phoenix Suns to have a more successful season, their flaws were anticipated with the way the roster was constructed. Furthermore, with the restrictive CBA limiting them to minimum salary contracts and small-scale trades, there were few ways for the Suns to move the needle.

That remains the case for Phoenix today, as they've committed to their Big Three. With that said, though the ends could justify the means, keeping Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the roster is costly.

They each signed a contract that pays them upwards of $49 million per season, starting in 2024-25.

With the Suns needing to get creative to improve upon their abbreviated season, here are the three best moves they can make in the 2024 NBA Offseason.

Draft Players Who Can Contribute

Kyshawn George can carve out a role early in the season

As the Suns continue building around their Big Three and Grayson Allen, they don’t need scorers, but connectors. A 'connector' is a player whose primary purpose is to make the right play with the ball in his hands.

Whether that’s passing the ball to keep it moving, actually making an assist, taking a catch-and-shoot jumper, scoring off of a cut, or diving on the floor for a loose ball, a connector will do whatever it takes for the offense to flow smoothly and the team to win.

Players who are that intuitive aren’t necessarily rare. However, finding a player with such a selfless mindset is difficult. The teams that do have one, like the New York Knicks, aren’t going to surrender them easily. This is why, with the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Suns should select Miami Hurricanes wing Kyshawn George if he is available.

Emerging as a mid-first round pick ahead of March Madness, George’s length, marksmanship, and two-end playmaking will be difference-makers for Phoenix.

The Suns Should Re-sign Bol Bol

The Suns and Bol Bol could benefit from each other

In free agency, Phoenix’s best move is bringing back Bol Bol.

A uniquely gifted 7-footer, Bol’s combination of guard skills and rim protection is difficult to replace. Just consider that the 24-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per 100 possessions in 2023-24 while shooting 42.3 percent from three.

Sure, he may not be Victor Wembanyama. However, there are quite a few big men who can’t hold a candle to Bol, skill-wise. He can handle the ball on the open floor, has exceptional court vision for his position, and can score from all three levels. A truly positionless player, Bol has the potential to be an x-factor for any team he plays for.

While re-signing Bol benefits the Suns from a continuity and talent standpoint, this move is also about their limited financial resources. Though Bol did plenty to enhance his reputation with the Suns, it probably wasn’t enough to secure a large contract. Another season in which he shows he’s more interested in playing team basketball than 1-on-1 will benefit him, especially if it's for a highly-touted championship contender. Ultimately, while Phoenix could use Bol, he could use them as well.

Swing a Trade to Bring Back Chris Paul

The Suns need their floor general back

Trading for any player could prove difficult for the Suns this offseason. However, with Chris Paul’s $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season being fully non-guaranteed until Jun. 29, they may be able to complete a trade for their former floor general if they make the deal during the NBA Draft (Jun. 27-28). Per CBA rules (p. 244), a player's outgoing salary for trade purposes is the lesser of their current-year salary and the guaranteed portion of their salary for the following season. If Phoenix can swing this deal, they’ll solve perhaps the biggest flaw in their roster construction.

Proposed Suns-Warriors Trade Incoming Players Suns Receive Warriors Receive Chris Paul Eric Gordon Nassir Little Incoming Salary Under New CBA $10.1 million $10.1 million

The Suns could offer veteran sixth man Eric Gordon and defensive-minded forward Nassir Little to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Paul, which would help solve a couple of their issues. If the Warriors preferred cap relief, Phoenix also has a $6.5 million trade exception. In essence, this would require the Warriors to guarantee the portion of Paul's salary that they would be receiving in the trade. However, in either scenario, the Suns win due to their need for a starting point guard who can shoot and facilitate at a high level.

Potential Starting Lineup (2024-25) PG SG SF PF C Chris Paul Bradley Beal Devin Booker Kevin Durant Jusuf Jurkic

With that said, the Warriors obviously don't have to take any deal that Phoenix offers, even if it was a strong one. Even though Paul still seems like an awkward fit with his frienemies, Golden State genuinely values his background, basketball IQ, and skill.

If they can't get Paul, they could pivot to several other point guard options. However, none of them were able to form as successful a backcourt duo with Booker. Paul is notorious for pounding the rock a bit too long, at times, so his fit with the Big Three isn't perfect. Nonetheless, his chemistry with the face of the franchise, wealth of basketball knowledge, passing ability, and efficiency from deep make him a great fit for this version of the Suns.