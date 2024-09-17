Key Takeaways Trading depth for stars cut the Suns' championship window in half, placing immense pressure on them.

Lack of playmaking led to their struggles and landing a quality point guard in Tyus Jones will improve the team.

Finding a forward to share minutes with Kevin Durant and investing in young players is crucial for the Suns' success.

There is a substantial difference between the Phoenix Suns team that made the 2021 NBA Finals and the Suns today. Though they have increased their top-end talent, they sacrificed a lot of their depth and versatility in the process. That may not be enough to satisfy Phoenix's championship aspirations.

Trading pivotal pieces like Mikal Bridges , Cameron Johnson and Chris Paul in exchange for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal , the Suns practically cut their championship window in half. And now more than ever, they are under extreme pressure to perform at the highest level, especially after getting swept in the first round this past season.

Given the amount of money that they have on the books, as well as the age and injury history of their stars, the odds aren’t in their favor, but anything is possible.

Especially with the amount of talent at their disposal, the Suns could be one breakout season away from a deep playoff run.

An Opportunity to Excel

Which one of these former backups can stand out in a starting role?

A large part of why the Suns struggled so mightily was due to the team’s lack of playmaking. Especially when you consider Beal’s inability to stay on the court, the team had little-to-no cohesion and creation outside of Devin Booker .

No matter how much talent they have, none of that matters when there is no one to get them the ball, and that was the root of their downfall. Their over-reliance on isolation scoring and difficult shots set them back dramatically. With a roster filled with quality three-point shooters, they still were among the bottom half of the league in three-point attempts.

Though they certainly didn’t struggle to get points on the board, they did so in such a strenuous and difficult manner that it became a detriment to the team.

Phoenix Suns 2023-24 Offensive Stats Category Average League Rank Mid-Range Attempts 13.8 2nd 3-PT Attempts 32.6 25th Turnovers 14.9 25th

Unlike last year, the team has two quality point guards, Monte Morris and Tyus Jones , that will not only limit the amount of turnovers, but generate quality offense and easy looks for their teammates.

Specifically looking at their big free agent signing, Jones, if the Suns get a big season from him, they should expect dramatic improvements across the board. Jones is one of the most efficient guards in the NBA. He has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio over the past six seasons.

Jones' playmaking ability will certainly help get the offense organized for Phoenix's star trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal.

Not only will his presence potentially help them along the perimeter, but it can present them with more options to fill other holes within their roster.

Filling In the Forward Spot

Finding depth at that position would be like striking gold for Phoenix

Though Durant is fully capable of manning the elm at the power forward position, his age and injury history suggest that the Suns should limit the amount of minutes he plays at that position. In order to do so, it is imperative that they find someone within the roster to eat up some minutes in that role.

Some potential candidates to do so could be steady veteran Royce O’Neale, or rookie Oso Ighodaro .

Though it is unlikely that the young rookie gets significant minutes, the upside of having a player with his length becoming someone of value is exponential.

Considering that the team has very little cap space to deal with, having a player like Ighodaro fill in the edges of their roster on a rookie scale salary could be the difference between a deep playoff run and a first round exit.

Phoenix Suns Player Payroll Player Age 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Kevin Durant 35 $51,179,021 $54,708,609 N/A Bradley Beal 31 $50,203,930 $53,666,270 $57,128,610 Devin Booker 27 $49,205,800 $53,142,264 $57,078,728 Jusuf Nurkic 30 $18,125,000 $19,375,000 N/A Grayson Allen 28 $15,625,000 $16,875,000 $18,125,00

It is very important that the team invests carefully in their younger players, like Ighodaro and even Bol Bol , in hopes of providing them with the necessary depth to succeed at a cheaper cost.

Bol has yet to have a breakout and is still looking to establish his footing in the NBA. But given his skillset and versatility at his size, there is potential for him to be an impact player.

Bol was able to showcase himself when he received ample opportunity with the Orlando Magic in 2022-23. If the Suns give him a chance and he can replicate that production consistently, he could be a difference-maker.

Bol Bol 2022-23 Season Stats with Orlando Magic GP 70 PPG 9.1 RPG 5.8 BPG 1.2 FG% 54.6%

Though unlikely, it isn’t impossible that the Suns find a diamond in the rough and pull off a deep playoff run. After all, they have made quite the habit of winning games this decade, and despite all of their injuries and setbacks last season, they were still only one win away from 50 wins.

Now that they have addressed some of the glaring holes within their roster, they will certainly be better, but whether said improvements result in a championship is still up in the air.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, Contract figures courtesy of Spotrac