The Phoenix Suns finished last season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, narrowly missing out on the NBA Play-In Tournament . It didn't really matter, as they were quickly dispatched by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves , shutting the curtain on their experimental Big Three lineup of Kevin Durant , Bradley Beal , and Devin Booker .

Phoenix's trio is made up of some of the most talented offensive players of the generation, but their expensive salaries created a lack of depth and flexibility in the desert. With all three players still under contract, they had little choice but to run it back with the same cast of characters. Phoenix did manage to sign tried-and-true point guard Tyus Jones , who can knock down some shots but is an elite distributor.

The Suns also added Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris , who will be valuable additions. With someone finally in town to conduct the offense and some added depth, the Suns are looking to improve on their disappointing season.

Not Enough Improvement in Phoenix

According to Stephon Marbury, the Suns are still missing a piece

Stephon Marbury is a two-time All-Star and All-NBA player who played two and a half excellent seasons with the Suns. Before becoming a legend in China for his play in the CBA, he was a solid NBA guard who dazzled with his streetball style. He knows ball, and like a lot of former players, is not afraid to share his opinion.

In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Marbury explained what the Suns need to add if they want to find success this season.

“They need a scoring point guard. They need a guy that can get them going but can really go too. Like the kid that plays for the Indiana Pacers? Tyrese...I like him with Phoenix." -Marbury

During the 2022-23 season, Tyrese Haliburton signed a maximum contract with the Indiana Pacers , making him worth over $245 million through the 2028-29 season. He seems to have embraced Indiana and will likely be a Pacer for a long time. Plus, his salary makes it impossible for the Suns to trade for him while keeping their Big Three together.

But Marbury's comment still stands. It doesn't have to be Haliburton. Any point guard who can play in the Suns' offense will likely average double-digit assists, and 15-20 efficient points wouldn't hurt, either.

Last season, 10 guards posted at least 15 points, six assists, and shot a solid 37 percent from three. The Suns are likely unable to trade for any of them, although some are free agents in the near future.

Phoenix Suns Possible PG Additions Player PPG APG 3PT% Contract Expires Luka Dončić 33.9 9.8 38.2% 2026 (will be eligible for a supermax extension before then) Jalen Brunson 28.7 6.7 40.1% 2028 Fred VanVleet 17.4 8.1 38.7% 2025 James Harden 16.6 8.5 38.1% 2026 Tyrese Maxey 22.9 6.2 37.3% 2029 Jamal Murray 21.2 6.5 42.5% 2029 D'Angelo Russell 18.0 6.3 41.5% 2025 Trae Young 25.7 10.8 37.3% 2027 Darius Garland 18.0 6.5 37.1% 2028 Immanuel Quickley 18.6 6.5 39.5% 2029

The only feasible additions the Suns could make that fit Marbury's criteria are Fred VanVleet and D'Angelo Russell , although that wouldn't be until next summer. For this season, adding Jones is about as good as it's going to get, although it's hard to count out a roster with Booker, Beal, and Durant.