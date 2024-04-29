Highlights The Suns' struggles stemmed from inconsistent bench scoring & a top-heavy model's limitations.

The model that was being followed was already evident the moment the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal via trade: two ball-dominant scorers were to be paired up and connecting the two was arguably league history’s most malleable superstar of all time.

Sound familiar? Kevin Durant was the perfect superstar to be involved with this model; he experienced it firsthand when he played with Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the Brooklyn Nets from 2021 to 2022. In 16 games, the trio went 13-3 and provided the league with a blueprint for how superteams can be built. Unfortunate circumstances caused the Brooklyn Big Three to go their separate ways and Durant and the Suns hoped the blueprint could be used in Phoenix instead.

The Phoenix Suns ended their season-long experiment with their own version of a Big Three by getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Eyes are immediately put on Frank Vogel for an inconsistent performance all season long and Bradley Beal for a poor Game 4 performance. In reality, there is more to the Suns' failure than specific individuals' poor output.

The circumstances of the Nets Big Three may have not been the problem after all. The blueprint they provided may have been faulty for the present state of the league.

Inconsistent Supporting Cast Plagued the Suns All Season Long

The Suns bench had the third-worst ORTG in the league

Even when it was first utilized in the modern era by the 2008 Boston Celtics, the league already knew building a Big Three came with one large caveat: Building a top-heavy Big Three meant giving up space to build a strong bench. It would take a perfect storm for a superteam to not be affected by this caveat.

The Suns did not have a perfect storm. They needed to face reality.

2023-2024 Phoenix Suns Bench Rankings Category NBA Rank ORTG 28th DRTG 3rd Net Rating 18th EFG% 15th

The Suns bench had a top-three defense compared to other units, but where they struggled was on the offensive end. They struggled to generate any form of consistent and efficient scoring from their supporting cast and it spelled their doom, even until the playoffs.

With the Phoenix Big Three locked up by Minnesota’s pack of howling Wolves, they needed as much production as possible from their other players. It never came as Grayson Allen struggled to get going all series long and Eric Gordon had trouble hitting open shots to provide added cushion for the Suns offense.

Could it have been a case of a bad matchup plaguing the Suns? Perhaps, but in reality, there are plenty more packs of wolves they will have to deal with as the league continues to grow in talent.

Big Threes are Less Impactful Given the Current Talent Landscape

League average eFG% has grown by 9.4 percent since 2011

It’s easy to pinpoint the league’s scoring boom to skewed rules that cater to three-pointers and foul-baiters. The reality of it is, that the league has simply become more talented. If the league is not growing in terms of quality individual talent, then the present is doing something wrong. Good thing they were doing something right.

The Growth of League Scoring Efficiency: 2011 Season vs. 2024 Season Category 2010-2011 2023-2024 Percentage Growth ORTG 107.3 114.8 +6.9% eFG 49.8% 54.5% +9.4%

The league’s scoring efficiency has gone up from 2011 to 2024. A big reason for this jump is the growth of the talent level and depth of talent across the league. Better players equate to more difficult offenses that need to be defended. A deeper talent pool means top-loading your teams with star players means less.

When the Miami Heat Big Three was built, it was undeniable Miami was securing three Top 15 players in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors Superteam was a unique case because they had two Top 3 players paired with two Top 30-level supporting pieces.

The Suns? You could argue they had two Top 10 players, but given how close the talent level is between each player in the Top 15, it means less today than it did in years past.

Phoenix struggled against this talent boom and rarely had instances when they could charge past teams using their top-heavy offensive firepower. Even versus the Timberwolves, the natural explosion that came with having a Big Three never came to be because it was neutralized by Minnesota’s depth and defense. It boiled down to the Suns needing to put in more effort. Even then, that was not enough to get them to steal one game during the playoffs.

The days of fast-tracking a team’s rebuild are long gone. The Big Three model is no longer a sustainable lottery ticket to a championship. Instead, the league should start looking into an emerging model which makes plenty of sense, but has been ignored during the last ten years.

Fit, Chemistry, and Continuity Are the New Trends

Milwaukee, Golden State, and Denver all showcased the benefits of trusting the process

The reason why the Denver Nuggets are heavily favored to repeat as champions this year isn’t because they built a superteam. In reality, they only have one All-Star. Why are they favored? Three words: Fit, chemistry, and continuity.

The last three NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks, all wound up having a whole that was larger than the sum of its parts. Giannis Antetokounmpo was brilliant individually, but he needed his supporting cast to get him to the mountain top. Stephen Curry was surrounded by an aging core, yet they made it work for one last ride. Nikola Jokić had a supporting cast that helped him create a basketball Mona Lisa last postseason.

This is something that Phoenix never figured out this season. The sum of their individual parts was good enough to get them the sixth seed, but it was never enough to get them over the hump as a legitimate title contender. The team never had an organic fit. Even when their Big Three got to play, they still looked like a sixth seed rather than a team that you needed to take seriously in the postseason. The deep and talented Timberwolves, led by their rising megastar Anthony Edwards, had a whole that swallowed the Suns up and spit them all the way to Cancun.

The Phoenix Suns enter the offseason with plenty of questions that need to be answered. Coaching and depth will be key talking points, but more than those two things, they need to go back to the basics that were seemingly laid to the wayside this last season.

The Big Three model is dead. The Suns need to get the pieces to fit. Build chemistry. Hope for better continuity between your entire roster. Hope the whole is greater than the sum of your parts.