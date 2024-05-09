Highlights The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Frank Vogel after a playoff sweep.

A lack of depth and roster construction issues plagued the Suns all season, resulting in a poor playoff showing.

The owner's win-now mentality led to a coaching change.

After a first-round sweep at the hands of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns have parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel was at the helm in Phoenix for just one season and took the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal to the playoffs as the sixth seed, but they were promptly swept in the first round.

The Suns went all-in on Durant last season and Beal in the offseason, adding them to their All-Star backcourt already featuring Booker. The Suns ended up lacking depth and a primary playmaker and were an easy first-round matchup for Minnesota.

Phoenix Needed a Scapegoat

Poor roster construction and a first-round exit got Vogel fired

The Suns went championship-or-bust under the orders of owner Matt Ibisha. Ibisha, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, decided that he could build a competitive NBA roster by throwing money at big-name stars without consideration for chemistry, role, and sense.

Despite this season being defined as a failure by any definition of the word, Ibisha went out of his way to justify his roster decisions and suggested that most NBA GMs would change places with him due to the amount of talent on his roster.

Many pundits have criticized the "buy a championship" strategy for one simple reason: it rarely works. The NBA is moving towards a build-from-scratch model, and Big Threes are becoming increasingly outdated.

Charles Barkley tried to come to the aid of Darvin Ham and Frank Vogel and encouraged putting the blame on the players when a season ends prematurely.

The end result in Phoenix was similar to that of the Los Angeles Lakers, who also got bounced in the first round and fired their head coach Darvin Ham shortly thereafter.

Unlike the Lakers, the Suns are in the running for Mike Budenholzer, the premier coach on the market.

What's Next for the Suns?

Budenholzer is included in the coaching search

If the Phoenix Suns don't make drastic roster changes but do manage to land Budenholzer, ownership will continue to push the narrative that the Suns can win a championship. The Milwaukee Bucks won with Budenholzer at the helm, and they were also led by three All-Stars: Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks, however, factored in chemistry and roster construction over just amassing talent, which is the approach Ibisha has opted for.

The Suns appear poised to run it back next season and try to make a deeper playoff run while also not making any meaningful changes to their roster. If Vogel really is to blame for all their failures this season, then swapping him out for a different coach with championship experience should be a recipe for success.