The NBA's 2018 1st overall pick DeAndre Ayton has been the subject of trade speculation over the last few seasons but will be a member of the Phoenix Suns to start the 2023-24 season, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The Phoenix Suns made headlines this season when they managed to secure Kevin Durant’s services in a blockbuster trade, but paid the ultimate price of squad depth by losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks in the process.

This lack of depth was visible in The Valley’s 2022-23 playoff run, which saw the team heavily rely on superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant for points production. This resulted in their season being ended abruptly by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Starting center DeAndre Ayton was virtually a non-factor in the playoffs which has brought about questions regarding his fit with the team. Tim MacMahon supported this view in an episode of The Lowe Post on ESPN, stating that the Suns are expected to “aggressively explore the trade market” for the 24-year-old, amid rumors that he is optimistic of a fresh start with another franchise.

What did Mark Medina say about DeAndre Ayton?

Despite Ayton’s somewhat lacklustre performances at times, Medina believes that the Suns will keep him, at least to start the season, to see whether his performance changes under new head coach, Frank Vogel.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think that he stays with the Suns to open the season, with the hope that he can have a better buy-in with Frank Vogel - maybe Vogel can get even more out of him.”

“That could accomplish two things. One, if this doesn't work out, that crystallizes in the Suns' mind 'this isn't the right fit, let's trade him before the trade deadline'. If it does work out, maybe that convinces the Suns to keep him and see him as a long term fit. If nothing else, it might inflate his market value for possible deals leading into the trade deadline.”

“If there is a deal that's going to be made, it's not going to be perceived as DeAndre Ayton being damaged goods. It's almost similar to what happened with Russell Westbrook; the Lakers wound up not trading him during the offseason as they thought maybe Darvin Ham could get more out of him. While he did have some success, there were also a lot of hiccups along the way so they wound up dealing him before the trade deadline.”

“I think the same scenario will happen with the Suns with DeAndre Ayton, but the disclaimer with everything is that in today's NBA, anything can happen.”

DeAndre Ayton Stats – Regular Season vs Playoffs

The former Arizona Wildcat has been criticized for his reduction in numbers on the court when it comes to the NBA playoffs.

As per Statmuse, during the 2022-23 regular season he averaged a double-double of 18.0 PPG and 10.0 RPG. Compare that with his stats in this year’s playoffs where his numbers suffered a sharp decline, posting only 13.4 PPG and 9.7 RBG, despite averaging more minutes.

Undoubtedly, the Suns have a depth issue to address, and in order for them to be able to fill out their roster and provide the necessary help to Booker and Durant, some other pieces such as Ayton may need to be offloaded elsewhere.

Still considered as a solid starting center in this league, it may be as simple as starting afresh in a new environment for the 2019 NBA All-Rookie First Teamer to prove himself worthy of being a former No. 1 pick.

Whether the Suns decide to gamble and take a chance on Ayton or instead choose to explore the possibility of trading him away remains to be seen.