Highlights The Suns' big three of Durant, Booker, and Beal have a 9-6 record together.

Despite their offensive prowess, the Suns have struggled defensively, with a 16th ranked defensive rating.

Phoenix's defensive issues may hinder their chances of success, and they may need personnel additions if they are to achieve their goal of winning their first NBA title.

The Phoenix Suns signaled that they had shifted into a championship-or-bust mode when they acquired Bradley Beal, via trade, during the summer off-season to form a big three alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

According to NBA insider Mark Medina, with the Suns having to wait almost half the season for their big three to put a stretch of games together in which they all featured on-court together, and the fact that they had to part ways with so much of their roster depth in order to acquire their stars, this highlighted the high-risk, high-reward strategy that the franchise had when choosing to trade for Beal.

Suns coming up on the horizon

Big three have 9-6 record together

The Suns opted to go into full championship-or-bust mode, by choosing to bring in All-Star talent Bradley Beal to form a big three alongside their stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker instead of keeping a hold of their remaining roster depth, after having already given up a lot of their assets and draft capital when acquiring Durant at last season’s trade deadline.

In order to land Beal from the Washington Wizards, who the Suns feel could be the difference maker in them winning their first-ever NBA championship, or not, Phoenix had to part ways with a hefty package including future Hall-of-Fame point-guard Chris Paul, as well as Landry Shamet, four first-round pick swaps and six second-round picks.

Phoenix Suns Big Three - 2023-24 NBA Advanced Statistics Category Stat Offensive rating 125.4 Defensive rating 111.4 Net rating 13.9 Assist % 64.5 Rebound % 50.3 True Shooting % 65.7 Player Impact Estimate 57.0 Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

While the trade was thought to bolster their chances of going on a deep playoff run, with the aim of reaching the NBA Finals, the Suns could not anticipate the injury concerns surrounding their new guard, and they subsequently had to wait until almost a quarter of the way through the 2023-24 campaign for all three All-Stars to debut on-court together.

However, over the past month or so, the Suns new big three have found some consistency in their health, and in the 15 games in which they have all suited up together, they have gone 9-6 and combined for 53.7 points, 17.8 rebounds and 13.3 assists, shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three-point range in just an average of 20.4 minutes together.

As such, this has led the Suns to surge up the Western Conference standings, where they now currently occupy the sixth seed, an automatic playoff berth, with a 26-20 record, largely thanks to their improved performances over the past 15 games, where they have developed into a top-10 offense, sitting with the ninth-best offensive rating overall with a rating of 114.8, while their defense has improved up to 12th overall with a rating of 114.8, up from their season rating of 115.3 which ranks 16th overall in the Association.

In that same span, the Suns have outscored their opponents by 4.2 points per 100 possessions, the ninth-best mark in the league, up from their season efficiency of 2.0, which ranks 11th overall in the NBA.

Phoenix's roster depth is ‘fairly good’, all things considering

Considering the amount of depth that the Suns had to part with in order to acquire not only Beal, but Durant at last year’s trade deadline, Medina argues that the guys they brought in during free-agency are ‘fairly good’.

On the whole, though, the journalist argues that the team haven’t been great defensively, which has come as somewhat of a surprise due to the defensive prowess of their head coach, Frank Vogel.

“This captures the high risk, high reward nature of the Suns to sign and go all-in on getting a third star with Bradley Beal, and not worry about all the injury history that Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have had. When you look at their roster depth, it is fairly good, especially because they've got guys like Eric Gordon on veteran’s minimum deals, but they have not been a good defensive team. Some of it was anticipated because they lost Deandre Ayton, but I think that there was an expectation that they would at least be competent because of Frank Vogel's expertise on that side of the floor.”

Defensive challenges

115.3 team defensive rating, 16th in NBA

While the Suns have no problem putting points on the board, averaging 116.4 points per contest, they have more difficulty slowing down their opponents, where they allow an average of 114.4 points per game, which sees them rank 15th overall in the NBA.

As a result, it hasn’t appeared to have mattered whether their offense takes off, as exemplified by Booker scoring 106 total points across his last two games, scoring a season-high 62 points against the electric Indiana Pacers, and 44 in his outing against the Orlando Magic, yet the Suns won neither of those contests.

A large part of that has to do with their team defense, whereby they rank 12th overall in the league in defensive rebounds, grabbing, on average, 33.2 defensive rebounds per game, while they rank 19th in the league for steals, averaging only 7.2 per game.

Phoenix Suns - 2023-24 Team Defense Stats Category Stat Defensive rating 115.3 Defended field goals made 42.1 Defended field goals attempted 90.1 Defended field goals % 46.8 Field goal % 47.1 Percentage points difference -0.3 Stats as of Jan. 29, 2024

One area of strength is their blocking ability, averaging 5.9 per game, which is the seventh-best mark in the league, while they hold their opponents to only an average of 13.1 fast break points per game, the fifth-best figure in the NBA.

However, they are by far one of the worst teams in the league in allowing points off turnovers, with their opponents scoring an average of 18.0 points per game from Suns’ turnovers, the fourth-most points in the league.

Phoenix also have difficulties stopping their opponents from converting both second chance opportunities, allowing a 15th-best 13.9 second chance points, and points in the paint, where they allow 50.3 points per game, which ranks 17th overall in the league.

While they possess a surging offense, when all is said and done, it may not matter if Phoenix don't address their defensive issues. Whether that can be solved with personnel additions at the trade deadline, or whether they stick with the roster they have, remains to be seen.

But, if the Suns can't overcome their defensive shortcomings soon, then they may struggle further down the line and deeper into the post-season, risking all the moves they made to establish themselves as a championship-caliber team to begin with.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.