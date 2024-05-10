Highlights The Suns hired two-time Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer to lead the team after firing Vogel.

Budenholzer brings his five rings and proven track record to guide Phoenix's playoff hopes.

He joins with the task of optimizing roster stars Booker, Durant, and Beal for success.

A day after firing head coach Frank Vogel, the Phoenix Suns have hired Mike Budenholzer for the top job. Budenholzer is a two-time Coach of the Year and won an NBA Finals as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He also won four rings as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs over 17 seasons between 1996-2013.

The Suns fired Vogel after just one year in Phoenix, with four seasons remaining on his contract. Money is apparently no object to Suns' owner Matt Ibisha, who has played a role in constructing the Suns' roster featuring Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.

The Suns were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, prompting some drastic changes despite calls from NBA media that the early exit was a result of player performance and roster building, not Vogel's coaching.

Budenholzer Takes Over

He has five rings, two COTY awards, and a reputation as one of the best coaches in the NBA

Budenholzer got his start under Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs the year before Tim Duncan was drafted in 1997. He would go on to win championships as an assistant coach in 1999, 2003, 2005, and 2017. In the summer of 2013, he was offered the head coaching role by the Atlanta Hawks and won COTY in his second season.

He was fired by Atlanta in 2018 and promptly picked up by Milwaukee and was instrumental in the development of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the run to the 2021 NBA championship. After two early exits in the playoffs, Budenholzer was let go in the summer of 2023, and took a season off before entering the fray as a lead candidate for the Phoenix Suns' and Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching position.

Mike Budenholzer's Coaching Record Year Team Job Record Playoff Result 1996-97 SAS Assistant 20-62 N/A 1997-98 SAS Assistant 56-26 Lost Conference Semis 1998-99 SAS Assistant 37-13 Won Finals 1999-00 SAS Assistant 53-29 Lost First Round 2000-01 SAS Assistant 58-24 Lost Conference Finals 2001-02 SAS Assistant 58-24 Lost Conference Semis 2002-03 SAS Assistant 60-22 Won Finals 2003-04 SAS Assistant 57-25 Lost Conference Finals 2004-05 SAS Assistant 59-23 Won Finals 2005-06 SAS Assistant 63-19 Lost Conference Semis 2006-07 SAS Assistant 58-24 Won Finals 2007-08 SAS Assistant 56-26 Lost Conference Finals 2008-09 SAS Assistant 54-28 Lost First Round 2009-10 SAS Assistant 50-32 Lost Conference Semis 2010-11 SAS Assistant 61-21 Lost First Round 2011-12 SAS Assistant 50-16 Lost Conference Finals 2012-13 SAS Assistant 58-24 Lost Finals 2013-14 ATL Head Coach 38-44 N/A 2014-15 ATL Head Coach 60-22 Lost Conference Finals 2015-16 ATL Head Coach 48-34 Lost Conference Semis 2016-17 ATL Head Coach 43-39 Lost First Round 2017-18 ATL Head Coach 24-58 N/A 2018-19 MIL Head Coach 60-22 Lost Conference Finals 2019-20 MIL Head Coach 56-17 Lost Conference Semis 2020-21 MIL Head Coach 46-26 Won Finals 2021-22 MIL Head Coach 51-31 Lost Conference Semis 2022-23 MIL Head Coach 58-24 Lost First Round

Budenholzer will be returning to the Western Conference for the first time in a head coaching capacity and will be tasked with leading the Phoenix Suns deep into the playoffs with a heavily flawed roster.