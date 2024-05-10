Highlights

  • The Suns hired two-time Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer to lead the team after firing Vogel.
  • Budenholzer brings his five rings and proven track record to guide Phoenix's playoff hopes.
  • He joins with the task of optimizing roster stars Booker, Durant, and Beal for success.

A day after firing head coach Frank Vogel, the Phoenix Suns have hired Mike Budenholzer for the top job. Budenholzer is a two-time Coach of the Year and won an NBA Finals as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He also won four rings as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs over 17 seasons between 1996-2013.

The Suns fired Vogel after just one year in Phoenix, with four seasons remaining on his contract. Money is apparently no object to Suns' owner Matt Ibisha, who has played a role in constructing the Suns' roster featuring Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.

The Suns were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, prompting some drastic changes despite calls from NBA media that the early exit was a result of player performance and roster building, not Vogel's coaching.

Budenholzer Takes Over

He has five rings, two COTY awards, and a reputation as one of the best coaches in the NBA

Mike Budenholzer

Budenholzer got his start under Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs the year before Tim Duncan was drafted in 1997. He would go on to win championships as an assistant coach in 1999, 2003, 2005, and 2017. In the summer of 2013, he was offered the head coaching role by the Atlanta Hawks and won COTY in his second season.

He was fired by Atlanta in 2018 and promptly picked up by Milwaukee and was instrumental in the development of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the run to the 2021 NBA championship. After two early exits in the playoffs, Budenholzer was let go in the summer of 2023, and took a season off before entering the fray as a lead candidate for the Phoenix Suns' and Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching position.

Mike Budenholzer's Coaching Record

Year

Team

Job

Record

Playoff Result

1996-97

SAS

Assistant

20-62

N/A

1997-98

SAS

Assistant

56-26

Lost Conference Semis

1998-99

SAS

Assistant

37-13

Won Finals

1999-00

SAS

Assistant

53-29

Lost First Round

2000-01

SAS

Assistant

58-24

Lost Conference Finals

2001-02

SAS

Assistant

58-24

Lost Conference Semis

2002-03

SAS

Assistant

60-22

Won Finals

2003-04

SAS

Assistant

57-25

Lost Conference Finals

2004-05

SAS

Assistant

59-23

Won Finals

2005-06

SAS

Assistant

63-19

Lost Conference Semis

2006-07

SAS

Assistant

58-24

Won Finals

2007-08

SAS

Assistant

56-26

Lost Conference Finals

2008-09

SAS

Assistant

54-28

Lost First Round

2009-10

SAS

Assistant

50-32

Lost Conference Semis

2010-11

SAS

Assistant

61-21

Lost First Round

2011-12

SAS

Assistant

50-16

Lost Conference Finals

2012-13

SAS

Assistant

58-24

Lost Finals

2013-14

ATL

Head Coach

38-44

N/A

2014-15

ATL

Head Coach

60-22

Lost Conference Finals

2015-16

ATL

Head Coach

48-34

Lost Conference Semis

2016-17

ATL

Head Coach

43-39

Lost First Round

2017-18

ATL

Head Coach

24-58

N/A

2018-19

MIL

Head Coach

60-22

Lost Conference Finals

2019-20

MIL

Head Coach

56-17

Lost Conference Semis

2020-21

MIL

Head Coach

46-26

Won Finals

2021-22

MIL

Head Coach

51-31

Lost Conference Semis

2022-23

MIL

Head Coach

58-24

Lost First Round

Budenholzer will be returning to the Western Conference for the first time in a head coaching capacity and will be tasked with leading the Phoenix Suns deep into the playoffs with a heavily flawed roster.

