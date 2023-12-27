Highlights The Suns have struggled since Nov. 29, with a 3-9 record since then. They've had one of the worst records in the NBA during this time.

Injuries have played a role in the Suns' struggles, with key players like Bradley Beal missing significant time. Their Big Three have played only 24 minutes together.

The Suns' problems lie in their defense and stagnant offense, mainly due to a lack of support around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal

It's been a rough stretch for the Phoenix Suns, who suffered their ninth loss in 12 games following their 128-114 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. Phoenix has now lost three straight games with a 14-15 record. If the season ended today, the Suns would be out of the play-in tournament picture.

The Suns' continued struggles have led to Kevin Durant reportedly getting frustrated with the team's roster composition, injuries, and overall middling play, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Start with Kevin Durant. You talk to people in Phoenix and around that organization, they can feel the frustration with Durant. Part of that, certainly, is the missed games for [Bradley] Beal. This team was built around those three stars. The underwhelming supporting cast that comes from those massive trades for Durant and Bradley Beal, that really gutted the organization and left them having to sign a lot of minimum players to fill out the payroll."

After falling below .500 on Christmas Day, the Suns have to take a long look in the mirror and figure out how to get back into contention.

Suns fighting through winter struggles

Phoenix's record since Nov. 29: 3-9

After going on a seven-game winning streak from the middle to the end of November, the Suns have had the sixth-worst record in the NBA since.

Injuries have certainly played a factor in Phoenix's struggles. The Big Three of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal have only played 24 minutes on the floor together, primarily due to the latter's constant injuries.

The 6-foot-4 guard has only appeared in six of the Suns' 29 games this season. He had a nagging back injury at the beginning of the campaign that limited him to just three appearances throughout Phoenix's first 22 games. After recovering from the back issue, Beal suffered an ankle injury in just his third game back and is once again out for two more weeks.

Phoenix Suns – Statistics Since Nov. 29 Categories Statistics League Rank Offensive Rating 111.5 26th Defensive Rating 117.5 17th Net Rating -6.0 26th Plus-Minus -5.6 26th Effective Field Goal % 51.3 29th

Making matters worse, Booker also already missed a handful of games at the start of the season due to an ankle injury, after playing just 53 games last year. Durant has only missed four games, but he also carries a history of injuries and has averaged just over 45 games played since he came back from that Achilles tear.

When Durant, Booker, and Beal are on the floor together, however, good things happen for the Suns. Per Cleaning The Glass, the Suns are scoring 138.8 points per 100 possessions, which is 30.8 points higher than when the core three are off the floor. However, this is just with a sample size of 49 possessions.

With just Durant and Booker on the court, they are still an elite offensive team, scoring 124.1 points per 100 possessions.

It's clear that the Suns can win games through offense when their Big Three are healthy, but the team's problems lie on the other end of the floor; they rank 19th in the league in defensive rating (115.4) and 156th in points allowed per game (114.5).

Even if Beal was healthy, he wouldn't necessarily solve their defensive woes, as he was never really a lockdown guard with the Washington Wizards.

Beyond their inability to get stops regularly, the Suns' offense, which was supposed to be their focal point this season, has run into frequent stagnant periods.

They are No. 8 in the league in both isolation possessions per game and frequency. However, they score in only 43.1 percent of their isolation possessions, good for 17th in the NBA. They also generate just 0.90 points per isolation possession, hovering near the bottom ten in the league.

Durant and Booker, in particular, are among the top players in isolation frequency this season. Durant goes into isolation on 18.2 percent of Phoenix's possessions, while Booker is at 14.5 percent, with the two owning effective field goal percentages of 41.5 and 40.0 respectively.

While those two are capable of scoring on anyone in the league, relying on constant isolations isn't a recipe for success come playoff time.

The past few NBA champions have been able to rely on a healthy mix of isolation and ball movement in order to keep opposing defenses on their toes at all times. Given the Suns' current team make-up, an offense heavily revolving around isolation plays was bound to happen.

The Suns' bench is nowhere to be found

Not enough support surrounding Big Three

If the Suns don't find a way to bounce back from their mediocre start, they'd be wasting terrific seasons from both Durant and Booker, who are averaging 30.3 and 27.4 points respectively, while actively rebounding and distributing the ball with ease.

The problem, however, comes from the fact that nobody else can make a meaningful impact on the team.

Phoenix Suns – 2023-24 Bench Statistics Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Eric Gordon 13.2 2.1 2.8 45.7 38.5 Josh Okogie 6.3 3.3 1.2 39.8 25.9 Drew Eubanks 6.2 4.4 1.1 59.3 1.000 (2 attempts) Jordan Goodwin 6.0 3.9 2.5 36.8 29.9 Keita Bates-Diop 5.2 3.1 0.9 39.8 25.0

Jusuf Nurkic is a serviceable big man and has been able to mostly replicate Deandre Ayton's output at just a fraction of the cost.

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen have been competent on the scoring side of things, but they aren't the type of players to transform a team.

The former recently expressed his frustration with his role in the team and requested more time with the ball. He's stepped into a larger role since Beal went down, but he felt like he can contribute more to the team in his absence.

"Early on in the season, it was better. And lately, there just hasn't been an emphasis [to get me more looks]. So it's definitely different. I haven't been getting hardly any touches really."

The starting five has struggled, but not nearly as much as the bench unit.

Josh Okogie is a solid defender, netting a steal per game, but his lack of offense limits his use on the court.

Yuta Watanabe was a promising addition in the offseason thanks to his ability to stretch the floor and shoot well from deep, however, those skills haven't translated in Phoenix. After connecting on 49.1 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season, he is making just 33.3 percent from long distance this season.

No one on the bench is averaging over seven points per game, making it difficult for the Suns to either catch up or hold their lead once Durant and Booker head to the bench.

Beal's return will help spread out the scoring, but it doesn't solve the problems they have with their depth. Sending out a lineup without at least one player from the trio would be a recipe for disaster given their lack of options beyond them.

The Suns are inches away from entering panic mode. Before doing anything drastic, they'll need to evaluate the team's performance after Beal's return. While that won't necessarily solve all their problems, they'll be better equipped to figure out the holes in their roster and find ways to improve upon them without shelling out the few precious draft picks they have.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Phoenix Suns are a team to monitor. They will likely not stand idle as their opponents in a loaded Western Conference improve through trades. Making a change is more a matter of "when" than "if," but the biggest question will revolve around "how."