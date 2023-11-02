Highlights The Phoenix Suns made significant roster changes by acquiring All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but they had to sacrifice depth and future draft picks in the process.

NBA writer Mark Medina has concerns about the Suns' new lineup's injury history, particularly with Durant, Beal, Nurkic, and Booker, and how it may affect their performance over a full 82-game season.

Last season, these players missed a combined total of 126 regular season games, highlighting the importance of staying healthy if the Suns want to compete at the top of the standings.

The Phoenix Suns boast a new starting five this season after making a series of trades from last season’s trade deadline through the summer off-season, landing All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to pair with Devin Booker. However, in order to finalize such deals, the Suns essentially had to gut a lot of their roster depth, while also losing a chunk of their future in draft picks. Now viewed as a top-heavy roster, NBA writer Mark Medina has struggled to see past their stars’ various injury history, and as a result, he has some concerns over their durability in a long, 82 game season.

Transformation of the roster

When Kevin Durant became available at last season’s trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns could not pass up the opportunity to trade for the 13-time All-Star as they looked to go all-in on attempting to win their first NBA championship in franchise history. However, in order to acquire the two-time champion, the Suns organization would have to contend with losing a considerable amount of roster depth. In what turned out to be a four-team trade, the Suns gambled away their future by sending Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets, while also sending Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, business in Phoenix was not over, and after the Washington Wizards signaled their intentions to blow up their roster and begin a rebuilding process under new president Michael Winger, they made their franchise talisman Bradley Beal available for trade, as long as he waived his no-trade clause. In an all-or-nothing attempt to form a big three around KD and Devin Booker, the Suns were prepared to gamble once again, and sealed the deal with the Wizards by trading Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four future first-round pick swaps and six future second-round picks. Booker somehow remained unscathed from any trade conversations, something with which even Beal couldn’t believe.

The final piece of the puzzle came when the Suns decided to offload Deandre Ayton and his four-year, $133 million contract by using him as a trade asset to facilitate the trade of Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. In an attempt to regain some depth in the new big three’s supporting cast, trading the former No. 1 pick brought them Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Grayson Allen in return.

Medina – ‘Top-heavy’ Suns players will ‘struggle’ to stay healthy

Medina believes that bringing in more depth as a result of the Ayton trade will help the top-heavy Suns roster. However, he does struggle to see past their new line-up's varying injury history which brings with it skepticism of how they may perform over the full duration of this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“No doubt DeAndre Ayton had a disappointing ending to his time in Phoenix for multiple reasons, but I think that there was a pathway for him to have this new start under Frank Vogel because he was going to want to empower him with more offensive touches and really embrace what he brings defensively. And no doubt, it's good that they have more depth because they are so top-heavy. But when you're looking at [Jusuf] Nurkic, specifically, compared to Ayton, Nurkic’s injury history is hard for me to ignore. When you're looking at the other top-heavy Suns players, most notably Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, they've had notable injuries in recent seasons that make me skeptical that they can play a full 82 games. Devin Booker is still young, but he's had a handful of injuries in recent seasons as well, and so because of that, I do feel some concern that all four of those players are going to struggle to stay healthy on a consistent basis.”

Health concerns

In any professional sports, there is the inevitability of injury. Every athlete will suffer at some point in their career, they are simply unavoidable. However, some are more injury prone than others, and Phoenix’s big three and new big Nurkic are no strangers to spending some considerable time on the side-lines.

Phoenix Suns -Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Josh Okogie Kevin Durant Jusuf Nurkic Jordan Goodwin Eric Gordon Yuta Watanabe Nassir Little Drew Eubanks Grayson Allen Keita Bates-Diop Bol Bol Chimezie Metu Damion Lee All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

Last season alone Durant participated in only 47 regular season games, while Booker saw the court only 53 times, Beal only 50 times, and Nurkic 52 times. When combined they, the new starting line-up missed 126 regular season games, and if they are to make some noise in the Western Conference and be competitive near the top of the standings, then they will need to find a way to stay healthy and feature on the court, especially considering the amount in which the Suns organization gave up to form this superstar starting five.

When available last season, though, the numbers speak for themselves. Kevin Durant averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists, while his teammate Devin Booker averaged 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, respectively. For the Wizards, Beal would produce 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, whereas Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, five games into the season and Beal has yet to make his debut, while Booker featured in the opening night game, but has been side-lined since after sustaining an ankle injury.

When on the court, their individual talent is unquestionable, but with little playing time together during the off-season, there may be some growing pains with regard to chemistry when they all eventually return to action. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Suns’ roster is no doubt one that has been built to win now, and personnel-wise, there is no reason why they can’t be legitimate championship contenders, with them widely viewed as one of the top two-three favorites to come out of the West, fighting alongside the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers for that coveted No. 1 seed.

However, for this to come into fruition, the team will be looking to rely on the health of its All-Stars, and with an injury history that precedes them, there is certainly a lot of risk involved. No injuries, no problem but that cannot be guaranteed, and after all, the best ability is availability.