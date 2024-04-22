Highlights The Phoenix Suns' unstructured offense resulted in a poor performance by Devin Booker in the Game 1 loss.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' structured offense led to more assists and higher-quality shots.

The loss highlights the Suns' limitation.

Heading into the postseason, the Phoenix Suns were generally favored over the Minnesota Timberwolves despite being the sixth seed. On paper, it was easy to see why. They were 3-0 in the regular season head-to-head match against the Timberwolves, and their preferred style of play matched up perfectly against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves defense was elite at taking away shots at the rim and three, while forcing opponents to settle with tough mid-range jumpers. The expectation was that this wasn't going to be a problem for the Suns because they excelled at taking mid-range jump shots.

The Suns don't have a structured offensive scheme. A lot of their offensive sets revolve around having Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal hunt down matchups. They take a lot of contested mid-range jump shots, but they have the players who are able to convert those tough shots.

Glimpses of Success Last Postseason

Devin Booker averaged 41.5 points on 89 percent true shooting in games three and four against the Denver Nuggets

The Suns were the only team to take more than one game off of the Denver Nuggets during the 2023 NBA playoffs, and it was a result of the catch-fire shooting that resulted from these opportunities. In games three and four of the Western Conference Semifinals, Booker scored 83 points on 89 percent true shooting. In those same games, Kevin Durant scored 75 points on 62 percent true shooting.

Despite the elite defense being played on them, the ability to hit tough shots and create scoring opportunities out of thin air allowed the duo to dominate. However, this dominant offensive production was short-lived.

In that same series, we saw the downsides of this offensive philosophy. In their game six playoff exit, Booker and Durant combined for 35 points on 32 shot attempts, a big drop-off in production from their previous elite performance. They were taking the same type of shots against the same defense, but the shots just weren't falling.

And it's not astounding to see why. Tough mid-range jump shots are one of the least efficient shot types. While Booker and Durant generally excel at converting their attempts, it's unlikely to be sustainable over long stretches. Now in the 2024 postseason, we're seeing the limitations of this unstructured style of basketball again.

Booker Falls Short in Loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Scored just 18 points on 16 shot attempts in Saturday's Game 1 Loss

The Suns' game-one result against the Timberwolves was a perfect encapsulation of the consequences of an unstructured offense. Durant had a great game, scoring 31 points on 65 percent shooting. Bradley Beal also performed well, scoring 15 points on 60 percent shooting. However, Booker only scored 18 points on 31 percent shooting.

When playing in an offensive system that revolves around letting individual scorers seek out their own baskets, it's tough for by standing players to establish a rhythm. While Durant had the hot hand, Booker had the opposite but wasn't able to be involved unless he himself was actively pursuing a shot.

And that's the problem. The Suns' offensive philosophy makes it difficult for all three of their stars to be on at once. Since Durant was scoring well to start the game, Booker didn't have as many opportunities early on to get into rhythm. When he did start getting the ball, he was extremely rusty and forced a lot of bad shots.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Game One Passing Stats Stat Minnesota Timberwolves Phoenix Suns AST 26 16 Passes Made 280 266 Potential AST 36 38 AST PTS Created 71 40

Relying on an unstructured offense means that issues will come up often. Comparing the Suns' offense to the Timberwolves' offense felt like night and day. The Timberwolves had more ball movement, and more players were involved. As a team, they had ten more total assists and created 31 more points off of those assists than the Suns.

As a result of structured, organized basketball, the Timberwolves were able to get more players involved, while providing them with higher-quality shot attempts. Five Timberwolves players scored in double digits, and four of those five players shot 50 percent or higher from the field.

The loss doesn't necessarily mark the end of the Suns' postseason, it's too early to declare the Timberwolves the winner. However, the loss did show that the shortcomings of their unstructured style of basketball remain to be their downfall. While Beal and Booker will eventually find the hot hand sometime this series, they're also going to have repeats of Saturday's performance.