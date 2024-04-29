Highlights The Suns were swept by the Timberwolves for the first time with Devin Booker, and changes are needed throughout the organization.

Matt Ishbia's heavy involvement, hasty decisions, and ownership changes are hurting team chemistry and success.

History of promising seasons leading to the downhill trajectory, lack of draft picks, and Beal's no-trade clause complicate potential rebuild.

The Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves following last night's game. It's the first time they have been swept with Devin Booker on the team, and they are hoping it is the last, but some major changes will need to come.

One of those changes that must be looked at is how they are run as a team. Their plan of retooling in a short-term window has been nothing short of a failure. The problem starts at the top with owner Mat Ishbia, who has made some head-scratching moves since taking over.

An anonymous source within the Suns organization had this to say about Ishbia via Sam Amico of Hoops Wire:

"It's like Looney Tunes around here. It's felt unstable since [Ishbia] arrived. He's a good guy and everything, I think, but he's just very involved. Too involved. I know he played [college basketball], but I'd venture to say he has no idea what he's doing when it comes to basketball. Yet he's making a lot of the big decisions."

There are rumors about how the Suns are considering firing first-year head coach, Frank Vogel, who was given a broken roster and was expected to win. The Suns are a mess and their first step is to find an identity within their front office.

Ishbia is at the helm with a lot of decisions but is trying to rush the timeline instead of being patient and giving his team continuity.

Timeline of the Suns' Downfall

From promising young team to overhyped Big Three





A few years ago, the Suns were one of the most promising young teams in the NBA when they took the NBA bubble by storm, winning eight straight games and looking like the next team on the come-up.

The following season, they were exactly that. Booker took a jump and led them all the way to the NBA Finals along with his newest co-star, Chris Paul, who they signed in the 2020 offseason. They were a team that was well put together, as James Jones won the Executive of the Year award.

During the 2022-23 NBA season, the Suns were sold to Ishbia right at the end of the 2022 calendar year, which was a pivotal moment in the Suns' direction as a franchise. That season didn't even finish before the first major shake-up was made.

The Suns traded for Kevin Durant to pair with Booker and Paul at the 2022 trade deadline. The pairing was dangerous offensively but fizzled out in the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets in the second round, despite great performances from Booker and Durant.

This led to them firing Monty Williams and hiring Vogel this past offseason. They also had their big blockbuster trade when they acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Their "big three" looked fantastic on paper, but with the new collective bargaining agreement that was put forth, makes their cap situation very tough to work with.

This forced them to sign many veteran players to minimum contracts, who are okay in regular-season situations, but much harder to play in the playoffs, as proven in their loss to the Timberwolves.

Suns year-by-year record and outcome Year Record Outcome 2019-20 34-39 Missed Playoffs 2020-21 51-21 Lost NBA Finals 2021-22 64-18 Lost Conference Semis 2022-23 45-37 Lost Conference Semis 2023-24 49-33 Lost First Round

The Suns are without their own first-round and second-round picks every year until the 2031 NBA Draft. With their future looking extremely bleak, a rebuild really isn't in the picture.

Beal has a no-trade clause, so if the Suns want to retool their roster, they will need to trade Durant or Booker. Regardless of what they decide, they must find a way to make their roster mesh better, as this current roster clearly lacks chemistry and leadership.

Ishbia's fingerprints are all over the current version of the Suns roster. Changes to how the Suns are run must be made if they want to get back on the path of contention.