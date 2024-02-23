Highlights Phoenix Suns revamped roster doubted but now impressing, big three showing efficiency and dominance on court.

Durant, Booker, Beal trio silencing critics with offensive prowess, creating matchup nightmares for opponents.

Role players like Allen and Nurkic proving unexpected strengths, team looking to overcome tough schedule in playoff race.

After a disappointing loss in last year's conference semifinals, the Phoenix Suns completely restructured their roster. They fired head coach Monty Williams and picked up championship-winning coach Frank Vogel. They parted ways with Chris Paul in exchange for Bradley Beal and traded away former number-one pick Deandre Ayton for an assortment of role players.

These moves were initially met with mixed reception. Many felt that the Suns sacrificed too much depth, size, and playmaking for a player with overlapping skillsets to the team's two current stars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Although the star trio of Beal, Booker, and Durant seemed redundant on paper, there was no doubt that they would be able to run over the league if each player was healthy and playing in peak form.

Unfortunately for the Suns, repeated injuries to their star players prevented the team from reaching their ceiling. After Christmas Day, the Suns stood at 14-15 and their newly acquired star, Beal, had only played a total of five games.

The conversation about who would come out of the West started shifting to other teams. The Denver Nuggets, being the defending champions, were an obvious candidate and favorite. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves were also receiving a lot of praise for their unexpected early season dominance, and the Los Angeles Clippers looked like the best team in the league after they figured out how to integrate James Harden into their roster.

The Suns, who had the fourth-highest title odds coming into the season, have essentially been an afterthought. However, while all eyes have been pointed elsewhere, this team has been quietly getting it together. They've statistically been one of the best teams since early January and are starting to look like a legitimate contender for the upcoming playoff race.

The Suns are on a hotstreak

14-4 in their last 18 games

Since January 11, the Suns are 14-4 and have claimed the fourth-best offensive rating, seventh-best defensive rating, and fourth-best overall net rating in the league. They're not just coasting off of bad teams, they've gotten quality wins over the Pelicans, Mavericks, Kings twice, Heat, and Bucks.

During this time, their big three have looked hyperefficient and dominant on the offensive end. Each player is shooting over 50 percent from their field and over 38 percent from three.

Suns Big Three Stats Since Jan 11 Player PPG FG% 3PT% TS% Devin Booker 29.7 53.2 38.0 64.3 Kevin Durant 25.8 56.3 40.4 66.1 Bradley Beal 19.6 50.6 39.1 59.5

The initial questions about whether the three players would be able to share the floor together have been mostly dispelled. The trio have the ninth highest offensive rating of any three man lineup that has played at least 440 minutes this season.

Not only are they playing well together, they look great individually. Durant, at the age of 35, is having one of his most efficient seasons ever. This is his fourth-best season in terms of true shooting percentage and his second-best in three-point shooting. He's been monumental for the Suns' offense and has been a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. He's too fast for opposing bigs to guard, but too tall and long for opposing guards to defend.

This ability to create instant offense and space compensates for the Suns' lack of a natural playmaker. When the game starts to stall, the Suns can just rely on Durant to create his own offense. It's not just Durant that can take over, because Booker and Beal can too.

Point Contributions in Suns' Trio Season High Scoring Games Date Booker Points Durant Points Beal Points 1/22/2024 16 43 18 1/26/2024 62 20 12 2/04/2024 14 18 43

Without a true point guard on the team, Booker has also transformed his game to take on the role of a combo guard. He's averaging a career-high seven assists per game, twelve potential assists per game, and has created the twelfth most points from his assists.

Although the pairing looked redundant on paper, having three elite scorers and capable ball handlers can act as a failsafe for one another. If one of the players in the trio is having an off night, the expectation is that someone else can take over. This makes preparation incredibly difficult for opposing teams because it's hard to predict who's going to have the hot hand that night.

Perfect Complements to the Suns' Big Three

Grayson Allen is leading the league in three-point percentage (48.2)

The biggest surprise for the Suns this season has been the effectiveness of their role players, specifically Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic. The expectation was that the Suns' big three would carry all the games, but their role players have been punching above their weight.

Allen is shooting a league-high 48.2 percent from three on over five attempts per game. He complements the Suns Big Three so well because he's able to capitalize on the space that they create.

Nurkic has also fit this Suns roster better than Ayton could've. He's one of the best screeners in the league and a great passer also. He's averaging the third most screen assists this season and is converting over 82 percent of his potential assists. He also has the second-highest defensive-daily plus-minus rating in the league.

Eric Gordon has also been a solid contributor for them, putting up 12.6 points on 46 percent shooting. The Suns have a lot of tools that they can use. Although this team was built around a superstar trio, the role players have shown that they can be relied on also.

Unfortunately for the Suns, they have the toughest remaining schedule by a large margin. For context, the difference in strength of schedule between the Suns and the team with the second-toughest schedule is equivalent to the difference between the team with the second-toughest schedule and the team with the thirteenth-toughest schedule.

However, this is a good opportunity for the team to prove themselves. They've finally hit their groove and have a chance to prove their strength against the toughest teams. They're three games behind the fourth seed and will look to continue building up momentum for a competitive Western Conference Playoff race.