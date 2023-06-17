The Phoenix Suns need to target squad depth ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season in order to make a deep playoff run and compete for a championship, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

After trading away the majority of their depth to sign Kevin Durant, the Arizona-based team are looking to bolster their squad for next season around the 2x NBA champion and Devin Booker, with nobody else on the roster considered ‘untradeable’.

NBA off-season news – Phoenix Suns

Chris Haynes of TNT, was told that the Suns had already begun their plans for the future by signalling their intention to waive 38-year-old Chris Paul ahead of the 2023-24 season.

However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania has since refuted this claim, and has reported that the Suns are instead exploring multiple options to find a resolution for both parties ahead of the June 28th guarantee deadline on the veteran’s contract.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, via NBA Countdown, reported that many teams are thought to be interested in trading for CP3, with potential suitors thought to include the L.A. Lakers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

Chris Paul is not the only one thought to be on the trade-block though, amid speculation regarding the future of starting center, Deandre Ayton.

As reported by Hoops Wire, the Indiana Pacers are said to still be interested in the 25-year-old after initially signing him to an offer sheet during free-agency last year before the Suns decided to match it.

Aside from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, nobody on the current Phoenix Suns roster appears to be safe from being cut or traded, with bolstering the depth chart considered as the priority.

What has Mark Medina said about the Phoenix Suns?

Despite coach Monty Williams losing his job shortly after the Suns exit from the playoffs, Medina believes that coaching wasn’t the only issue for the team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Suns' early playoff exit largely had to do with the lack of depth and less to do with Monty Williams’ coaching.”

“It obviously helps that Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are on the team. They're going to produce offensively. But as for the rest of the roster, the Suns are really going to have to revamp.”

How did the 2022-23 season go for the Phoenix Suns?

In a season where a plethora of squad depth including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder was lost to facilitate the trade for Kevin Durant, the Suns managed to rally together thanks largely to Devin Booker.

As per StatMuse, the team averaged 113.6 PPG, 44.2 RPG and 27.3 APG with a net-rank of 9th, 8th and 2nd respectively among the rest of the league. As a result, they finished the regular season with a 45-37 record, cementing the #4 seed for the playoffs.

After beating the #5-seeded L.A. Clippers in five games, they exited the playoffs rather abruptly at the hands of the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the Western Conference semifinals. This was seemingly the turning point for the team, and ultimately began a cascade of changes to the team.

Williams lost his job with former championship-winning head coach with the L.A. Lakers in 2020, Frank Vogel being appointed as his successor.

Amid all the speculation of trade talk for many of the Suns’ current roster, it should be of utmost importance that they look to start afresh, and build a team centered around its two stars that they believe is capable of contending for an NBA championship almost immediately.

After giving up so much to get Kevin Durant in the first place, it would appear that the Suns recognize that they are in a championship-or-bust mode entering this offseason.

Therefore, any moves they make may prove to be fundamental in determining their future success, both in the short-term and the long-term. No pressure.