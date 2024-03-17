Highlights Isaiah Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, eager to make a comeback.

Thomas brings playoff experience and scoring ability to a backcourt with stars like Booker and Beal.

Although aging, Thomas aims to be a facilitator for the Suns' bench with opportunities in upcoming games.

After being out of the NBA for nearly two full years, Isaiah Thomas has finally made his way back into the league. The 11-year veteran has been very vocal about his attempt to return to the league and signed with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League.

The Phoenix Suns took a chance on Thomas, signing him to a ten-day contract. The Suns are not guaranteed to keep Thomas past the contract, although his playoff experience and willingness to come off the bench suggest that he might make the playoff roster.

Thomas, now 35 years old, will slot into a backcourt already featuring Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, and Eric Gordon.

Thomas Is a Proven Player

Expect him to be a high-effort addition to Phoenix

While Thomas is far removed from his peak, he was a two-time All-Star and led the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. A beloved figure of the mid-2010s NBA, Thomas has been itching to get back to the Association, and dominated in the G-League.

Thomas's NBA G-League Stats, 2024 Category Stat G 3 PPG 32.0 FG% 37.9% 3PT% 40.9% APG 5.7 TOV 2.7

While in Salt Lake, Thomas emphasized his scoring ability, but if he receives meaningful minutes with the Suns, it will be as a facilitator who will be expected to find the open scorer, of which Phoenix has plenty.

"Overseas is really dope, you know I watch those guys, I see those games, I love the game of basketball. It's just at this point in my life, with my family and my kids, it would be really hard to go overseas unless they were giving out ten-day contracts."-Thomas on why he chose the G-League

While Thomas has the talent to dominate in Europe, Australia, or China, he never really saw anything aside from an NBA comeback as a viable option. With ten days to prove himself in Phoenix, whom he played for briefly in 2014, he might be able to secure a contract with a different team for the entirety of next season.

During his contract, the Suns will face the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and San Antonio Spurs twice. With two of those teams on the outside looking in on the playoff race, there might be enough garbage time for Thomas to log substantial minutes.